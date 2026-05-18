TUC calls for reform of personal independent payment scheme

Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Unions are calling for reform of the personal independence payment scheme (Pip) amid new research showing the high unemployment level of disabled people.

The TUC said its study showed that disabled people are more than twice as likely to be unemployed compared with non-disabled people.

The union organisation submitted evidence to the Timms Review into Pip, saying that reforming the system would boost employment rates among disabled people and help them stay in work.

The TUC said its analysis showed that the unemployment rate for disabled people is 8.8% – the highest since before the pandemic – compared with 4.3% for non-disabled people.

General secretary Paul Nowak said: “The Government has a vital opportunity to support more disabled people into work through the Timms Review.

“Right now, disabled people are bearing the brunt of unemployment, low pay and insecure work, all while navigating a social security system that is not fit for purpose.

“Only a genuine reform of Pip will ensure that disabled people who can work receive the support they need to move into and stay in work.

“But this must come alongside wider action too, like ensuring disabled workers get the reasonable adjustments they need, stronger rights at work and reform of the access to work scheme.

“That’s how you deliver a system that works for disabled workers.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “Reforming the welfare system so that it better meets the needs of disabled people is a priority for the government.

“We’re changing the law so disabled people can try work without fear of reassessment and we are investing £3.5 billion to provide tailored employment support for sick or disabled people so everyone can get on in life.

“Alongside this, we’ve launched The Timms Review – co-produced with disabled people and their representative organisations – to make sure PIP is fit and fair for the future.”