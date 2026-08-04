TUC Cymru brings concerns about misinformation to the National Eisteddfod

Martin Shipton

TUC Cymru will today hold an event at the National Eisteddfod to address the increasing problem of misinformation and division in our workplaces, communities and online.

The speakers include Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams, whose portfolio includes community cohesion.

The union body is concerned by increased reports of division in Welsh workplaces and communities, as well as an increase of misinformation in online spaces.

Laura Doel, General Secretary of TUC Cymru said: “All of us in Wales want the same things – decent pay, a home we can afford, and a good future for our families. But progress is harder when we’re divided.

“I believe that Wales is at its best when we’re united. Our history shows us what we can achieve when we put our differences aside and work together towards a common goal – paid holidays, safer workplaces, government-funded school meals and keeping care homes open.

“But today, our strength in unity is under threat. Division and misinformation are on the rise in Welsh communities, workplaces and online. The Senedd election highlighted and exacerbated many of these issues. It’s now vital that we come together – politicians, trade unionists, activists and civil society organisations – to use our different strengths to collectively tackle division and misinformation.

“TUC Cymru’s event at the Eisteddfod will be an important part of this work.”

Ahead of May’s Senedd election TUC Cymru launched its United Cymru campaign. Anyone living or working in Wales who is concerned about division and misinformation is encouraged to join the campaign which includes:

* Six posters and stickers with message of unity;

* An inspirational social media film;

* Training on having constructive conversations;

* Evidence-based information on how to talk about difficult topics such as the cost-of-living crisis, care and migration.

Those wanting to join the United Cymru campaign can do so here: https://unitedcymru.tuc.org.uk

Cerith Griffiths, a TUC Cymru tutor who will speak at the event, said: “I’m very concerned by some of the things I’ve heard on the training I run. Trade union reps are reporting far-right symbols appearing in workplace toilets. They’re also hearing more misconceptions and misinformation about topics like migration, disability benefits and climate change.

“This is problematic because it feeds a distrust in politicians and increases divisions within our workplaces. Trade unions, reps and activists have an important role to play in tackling these misconceptions and in rebuilding unity in the workplace, and wider society.”

‘Very worrying’

Ffion Dean, United Cymru campaign lead and Chair of the event at the National Eisteddfod, said: “The extent of misinformation in the online space is very worrying. The fact that a new social media account created by a male sees masculinist, anti-feminist and other extremist content within 23 minutes of being set up is problematic, both for the people who are being served this content but also those who are affected, online and in person, by the attitudes promoted in this kind of content.

“As 90% of people in the UK have experienced misinformation online, it’s really important that everyone understands more about how the algorithms work, how to identify false and AI-generated content, and how we can all engage proactively in online conversations.

“I look forward to discussing this at today’s event and supporting activists in Wales with these issues through the next phase of the United Cymru campaign.”

The event takes place at 4.30pm at the Societies hub on the National Eisteddfod Maes at Llantood, north Pembrokeshire.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.