Nation.Cymru staff

TUC Cymru has called on the UK Government to devolve more powers to Wales and provide fair funding for Welsh public services after ministers rejected proposals to transfer control over four key areas.

The trade union body has sought an urgent meeting with Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock, saying its calls were dismissed without discussion and that Welsh workers should have a say in decisions affecting their jobs and public services.

TUC Cymru general secretary Laura Doel said: “Working people in Wales deserve a serious conversation about whether decisions are being made in ways that deliver better jobs, stronger public services and fair investment.

“TUC Cymru supports further devolution, but not for its own sake. Our focus is on securing the powers and resources needed to improve outcomes for working people. That must include fair funding for Wales.”

Ms Doel urged UK ministers to engage with Wales’s democratic institutions and listen to workers before ruling out further transfers of power.

“Wales deserves parity with the rest of the United Kingdom,” she said. “We have sought an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State for Wales to make that case and to ensure the voice of Welsh workers is heard.”

The intervention follows a letter from Prime Minister Andy Burnham to First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth rejecting the Welsh Government’s immediate priorities for further devolution: policing, justice, the Crown Estate and rail infrastructure.

Mr Burnham argued that a shared policing system for England and Wales helped forces work across the border and gave Welsh forces access to specialist resources. He said existing arrangements for the Crown Estate offered the greatest benefits for Wales and that Great British Railways should fund and deliver rail infrastructure in partnership with Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government.

Mr ap Iorwerth told BBC Radio Wales he was “pretty gobsmacked” by the decision. He told BBC Radio 4 that Mr Burnham had more powers over policing as mayor of Greater Manchester than he has as First Minister of Wales.

‘Fragmentation’

Mr Kinnock defended the decision, saying the proposed transfers would have led to “destabilisation and fragmentation and disintegration”. He said there was “a bold and ambitious offer on the table” to work with the Welsh Government on fiscal powers, employment support, reindustrialisation and innovation.

The decision also puts the Prime Minister at odds with Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates, who has reaffirmed that devolving policing and the Crown Estate remains party policy.