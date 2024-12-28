TUC leader calls for ‘year of delivery’ for workers

A union leader has called for 2025 to be a “year of delivery” for workers after 14 years of “Tory chaos”.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said in his new year message that working people desperately needed “tangible change”.

He said: “Repairing and rebuilding Britain after 14 years of Tory chaos and decline is a massive challenge for the Government, but 2025 has to be a year of delivery.

“Continuing with the same broken status quo is not an option.

“As recent elections in the US and across the globe have shown, securing economic growth is not enough on its own. Families want to feel better off and to see material improvements in their day-to-day lives.”

‘Historic opportunity’

Improving job quality and putting more money into people’s pockets was an “urgent national mission”, said Mr Nowak, adding: “Working households up down this country are hurting and we cannot afford to ignore it.

“The Government has a historic opportunity – and an electoral mandate – to make work pay.

“Delivering the Employment Rights Bill in full will boost living standards for millions and create a happier, healthier and more productive workforce.

“We must not get distracted or diverted from this task. Creating better-quality jobs also requires an industrial strategy worthy of its name – something we never got under the Tories.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Our Plan to Make Work Pay is a core part of the mission to grow the economy, raise living standards across the country and create opportunities for all. It will tackle the low pay, poor working conditions and poor job security that has been holding our economy back.

“The plan will help more people to stay in work, improve job security and boost living standards. Once implemented, the plan will represent the biggest upgrade of workers’ rights in a generation.”

