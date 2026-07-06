Tudor manor faces uncertain future as calls for government intervention grow

Amelia Jones

A Cardiff tour company is calling for the Welsh Government’s historic environment service to take over a derelict Tudor manor house attraction that has been closed for two years.

The call came from The ‘Difflomats,’ who are a popular, independent local tour guiding initiative in Cardiff run by former primary school teacher Tony Lloyd.

In a Facebook post, they said: “It’s A Wales’ Thing. LLANCAIACH FAWR REMAINS CLOSED Nelson, Caerphilly County. Mothballed by Caerphilly Council in 2024. Is any progress being made to re-open this wonderful tourist attraction ?

“Llancaiach Fawr Manor is currently closed to the general public. Caerphilly County Borough Council made the difficult decision to mothball the site from the end of December 2024 while it explores options to operate the venue in a different way in future.

“CADW needs to take it over if CCBC don’t want it. This is such a waste of a lovely experience over the years. I went many times as a teacher and tour guide.”

The decision to close the attraction in September 2024 was met with much opposition from both councillors and members of the public.

Following the announcement of its closure, councillors were heckled from the public gallery with shouts of “shame on you” and “total mismanagement” from supporters, who described the manor as “the jewel in the crown” of the authority’s cultural attractions.

The mothballing process took several months until the site, which employed 20 workers and had a further 18 volunteers, was officially closed. £53,000 was set aside for its upkeep.

Several plans for the future of the attraction have been drawn up since. In January 2025, Avison Young was appointed to handle marketing for the venue, and the council said it expected a new operator would be found by April.

Cadw is the Welsh Government’s historic environment service. Established in 1984, this team of about 250 specialists, inspectors, and custodians works to conserve, protect, and promote Wales’s rich architectural and archaeological heritage.

The calls for Cadw to step in come shortly after Plaid Cymru’s Lindsey Whittle criticised the council for the attraction’s closure saying in a video on social media: “It was about 15 months ago now that Caerphilly County Borough Council closed this magnificent living museum.

“This building was built in 1530 when Wales was indeed a free country then and it’s now being left to go to ruin.

“I’m extremely concerned that negotiations I’m told are underway with prospective partners who want to take it over but after 15 months, how long do these deals take?

“And I’m not prepared to allow Caerphilly Council to allow this building to go to rack and ruin. This is a building that needs to reopen immediately.

“This is a fantastic facility that should never ever have closed and we cannot, cannot afford to lose this magnificent building.”

He added: “I am no longer a Councillor but determined to push this Labour Council to protect The Jewel in the Crown that is Llancaiach Fawr in Nelson.”

Many of the comments support the re-opening of the site. One said: “It was used as a location for The Other Bennett Sister so I wonder how much money the council made from the the BBC and production company?? If the council can do this then they can reopen it as a tourist attraction and heritage centre!!”

Another added:”This was a stunning experience to be greeted and assisted by re-enactors in period costume, speaking as they might have done in this era, answering questions and remaining in period at all times. A truly amazing place, and am appalled to discover this is happening to it.”

You can view the post here.