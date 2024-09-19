Tudur Owen lends his voice to award-winning Powys attraction

A special audio tour in the Welsh language, featuring Welsh comedian and presenter Tudur Owen has been unveiled by an award-winning Powys visitor attraction this autumn.

The new way of exploring the Victorian world of The Judge’s Lodging museum in Presteigne allows Welsh speakers to listen to the Victorian inhabitants of the building tell their own stories.

The inhabitants range from Mary, the hardworking maid, to Richard Lister Venables, chairman of the magistrates and employer of famous Victorian diarist, Francis Kilvert.

The cast is led by comedian and presenter Tudur Owen, who takes the role of Richard Lister Venables, portrayed in the English-language tour by the late actor Robert Hardy.

Tudur is well-known through his work on television and radio. His stand-up comedy is presented in both Welsh and English and for those who want to see him in action, he also stars in BBC Wales’ Tourist Trap as the perhaps less than helpful tourist information officer, Gwilym.

Delight

Staff at the museum were delighted when Tudur agreed to tackle the role, as he is no stranger to The Judge’s Lodging. In 2010, they spent a happy year with him visiting for the filming of Byw yn ôl y Llyfr (Living by the Book).

The series was based on a Welsh language Victorian self-help manual – Llyfr Pawb ar Bob Peth (“Everyone’s Book on Everything“) published around 1870.

The series followed Tudur and author Bethan Gwanas as they donned period clothing and tried to follow the book’s advice on all manner of things, ranging from DIY to social etiquette and from a parrot learning to talk and leeches in jars, to testing fire-retardant nightdresses in the garden and boiling a sheep’s head.

The new Welsh audio guide also features a supporting cast of singers from Mid Wales Opera, who lent their talents by recording the roles of the Victorian servants during the Covid pandemic, when they were unable to perform publicly.

Museum staff will be happy to show fluent Welsh speakers and learners how the audio guide can be flipped between the two languages to test their skills.

Museum manager, Gaby Rivers said: “When Tudur filmed with us, every day was hilarious and we just knew he would breathe real life into our chairman of the magistrates character. Tudur’s performance is wonderful and we think that Welsh speakers will really enjoy the experience.”

Find out more and plan your visit here.

