TUI adds new route and extra flights at Cardiff Wales Airport

TUI has announced a major expansion at Cardiff Wales Airport with new destinations, exclusive routes, and boosted frequency to some of the most sought-after holiday spots for Welsh travellers.

These additional routes aligns with Marella Cruises’ much anticipated winter program in Gran Canaria, and additional capacity means holidaymakers have even more options for a winter getaway or summer sun from their local airport.

From Winter 2025, a second aircraft will also be based at Cardiff Airport, increasing choice for customers.

New exclusive route

TUI will introduce a brand-new, exclusive route from Cardiff to Fuerteventura, taking Welsh travellers directly to the year-round sunshine of this popular Canary Island.

The service takes off Saturday, December 20, 2025, just in time for a Christmas escape.

Following strong demand, TUI is doubling its flights to Gran Canaria, moving from once to twice weekly. This increased service starts Thursday, December 18, 2025, giving travellers more flexibility to plan their holiday.

Furthermore, Marella Cruises will include Canary Island itineraries from Cardiff Airport aboard Marella Voyager.

One example of the itinteraries is the ‘Island Explorer’ departing from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Arrecife, Lanzarote, Funchal, Madeira, Santa Cruz de La Palm and finishing up in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria throughout the season.

Extra flights to Tenerife

Tenerife lovers will enjoy even greater access to their favourite island, with flights increasing from three to four times a week starting Sunday, December 21, 2025.

As the winter turns to summer, TUI will keep these added services running, ensuring travellers from Cardiff have top-notch access to their favourite destinations year-round.

The brand-new Fuerteventura route will continue into summer 2026, offering a seasonal escape to one of the Canary Islands’ tourist favourites, right from Cardiff.

TUI’s twice-weekly flights to Gran Canaria will continue through summer, offering convenience and flexibility for those wanting to enjoy the endless charms of this island.

“Commitment to Wales”

TUI UK&I Commercial Director Phillip Iveson said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to expand our choice for holidaymakers travelling from Cardiff Airport, with exclusive new routes and additional flights that make it even easier for travellers to reach fantastic destinations from their doorstep.

“We know that Welsh holidaymakers love the Canary Islands, and this increase in capacity means they can now fly more frequently and at more convenient times”.

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Wales Airport said: “This fantastic news from TUI, one of our biggest Airport customers, reinforces the tour operator’s commitment to Wales.

“There’ll be an additional 20,000 holidays on sale, as a result. Our customers have been asking for more choice from our National Airport. It’s great that TUI is growing in Wales.

“TUI employs more than 550 people across Wales. This year, TUI has announced new destinations from Cardiff: Fuerteventura, Cancun and Chambéry, plus more flights to Barbados. This announcement means TUI now has 26 destinations on sale from Cardiff.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

