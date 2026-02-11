TUI announces two new direct TUI Airways routes from Cardiff Airport for summer 2026

TUI has announced the expansion of its TUI Airways flying programme from Cardiff for summer 2026 with a fourth aircraft based at the Airport and the launch of two new direct routes to Portugal and Egypt.

The new routes to to Faro, Portugal and Hurghada, Egypt aim to give holidaymakers across Wales even more choice when planning their summer getaways.

The fourth aircraft and new routes add thousands of new seats and reinforce TUI’s long-term commitment to Wales responding to increasing customer demand for more convenient, affordable sunshine escapes direct from Cardiff. With the addition of Faro and Hurghada, TUI customers in Wales now have access to an expanded range of great value popular beach, culture and adventure destinations, bringing the total number of weekly flights to 56 across 25 different destinations.

Operating twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 2 May, Hurghada brings Welsh holidaymakers ‘amazing value’ a little further afield, according to the airport.

Located on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, it’s known for its excellent year‑round weather, vibrant coral reefs, and some of the world’s best snorkelling and diving.

Holidaymakers can also enjoy superb value, with pints from as little as £1.50 in many pubs and bars and eating out 70% cheaper than in the UK.

The region is also great for bargain hunters, offering exceptional value on leather goods, jewellery and spices, making it easy for travellers to bring home high‑quality souvenirs without the high‑street price tag.

Starting on 21 May 2026 the new Faro route will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays providing a gateway to the Algarve.

Just 2.5 hours away The Algarve offers golden beaches, dramatic coastlines, world‑class golf courses, charming old towns, and famously great‑value dining — with a bottle of excellent local wine for as little as £3. Its mix of relaxation and activity makes it a long‑standing favourite for travellers seeking laid back sunshine just a short flight away.

Chris Logan, Commercial Director at TUI UK said: “We’re stepping up our Cardiff programme with an additional aircraft and two standout new destinations for Summer 2026. Adding Faro and Hurghada expands an already impressive line‑up of sunshine getaways for Welsh holidaymakers.

“From the Algarve’s beaches and world‑class golf to Egypt’s incredible snorkelling and unbeatable value, these routes strengthen a diverse network of holidays all available direct from Cardiff. We’re focused on giving customers in Wales more choice, more flexibility, and the ease of flying from their local airport”

Jon Bridge, CEO of Cardiff Airport, welcomed the new destinations for Welsh travellers, adding: “This is really great news for our customers and for everyone who loves starting their holiday close to home. TUI’s decision to add two new summer routes and base a fourth aircraft at Cardiff is a fantastic commitment to our Airport and to Wales.

“It means even more choice, great value and convenience for Welsh holidaymakers. With the additional fourth based aircraft, there are over 250,000 seats on sale for the summer 2026 season, which is over 45,000 more seats than summer 2025. We’re delighted to continue working closely with TUI and look forward to helping even more customers enjoy a smooth, stress-free start to their holiday and discover new places from Cardiff.”

TUI offers seven night all-inclusive holidays to The Algarve from £915 per person staying at the 4* Hotel Alvor Baia in Alvor based on two people sharing a suite with garden or pool view, travelling from Cardiff Airport to Faro on TUI Airways on 28 May 2026. Overseas transfers and 20kg cabin and 10kg hold luggage included per person.

TUI offers seven night all-inclusive holidays to Hurghada from £976 per person staying at the 5* TUI Magic Life Kalaway based on two people sharing a double room with garden or pool view, travelling from Cardiff Airport Hurghada on UI Airways on 9 June 2026. Overseas transfers and 20kg cabin and 10kg hold luggage included per person.

