Turbines planned near burial site

21 Nov 2024 2 minute read
Wind turbine. Photo by www_slon_pics from Pixabay

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

An application for a 250-foot-high wind turbine on land used as an equine cross-country course near to Bronze Age burial cairns has been submitted to county planners.

Aber Heating Engineers Ltd is seeking permission for the 500kW turbine and associated works, with a total height expected to be either 75 or 77 metres at Cambrian Cross Country, Trefilan, Nantcwnlle, Talsarn, inland of Aberaeron, Ceredigion.

A supporting statement through agent Renewables First Ltd says the proposed turbine would generate the approximately 2,288MWh of power a year, equivalent to the electricity requirements of 587 households.

Applicant owned land

The current land use is as an equine cross course operating as Cambrian Cross Country, the agent says; the site owned and operated by the applicants who also live nearby.

The supporting statement says the proposal would not have any significant impact on highway safety, or significant visual impact, but does say there would be “some moderately significant adverse impacts have been identified in respect to the [nearby] scheduled Trichrug Round Barrows”.

The four burial cairns are believed to date to the Bronze Age; Cairn D has been previously described as “an important relic of a prehistoric funerary and ritual landscape and retains significant archaeological potential”.

Harm

A heritage assessment says: “It has been concluded that the proposed scheme will result in a moderate level of adverse effect to the significance of the scheduled Trichrug Round Barrows.

“This is caused by the introduction of a modern, moving element into proximity of this asset, with the hub clearly visible over the treeline in to views available when moving between the four barrows.

“The harm also arises from the turbine being a partial backdrop to views of Cairn D when looking southeast from the other grouping of cairns.  The proposed turbine will not be visible in views from cairn D looking towards the other cairns and the turbines will not affect the ability to understand this hilltop as a prehistoric funerary site.”

The supporting statement adds: “It is considered that any less than significant impacts are outweighed by the benefit of clean energy generation and the support for diversification of income and electricity supply for an existing rural business.”

The application will be considered by planners at a later date.

Rob
Rob
3 minutes ago

I wonder if the Nimbys were up in arms all those thousands of years ago when the planning application went in for the burial cairns.
“We didn’t move here from what will be Kidderminster in three thousand years’ time to have to look at that unnatural and unsightly pile of stones.” commented one, who declined to be named.

