Tutor wins prestigious award for transforming Welsh learning

Karen Riste, a dedicated and inspiring tutor from Coleg Gwent who learned Welsh as an adult, has received a prestigious award for her innovative teaching methods which are helping to inspire a new generation of Welsh speakers.

Karen won the Inspire! Tutor Award in the Welsh for Adults category at the annual Inspire! Tutor Awards, organised by Learning and Word Institute, which recognises the valuable work of tutors and mentors in supporting lifelong learning across Wales.

Karen has been a part of the Coleg Gwent community since 1994, during which she has demonstrated exceptional commitment to her students.

Above and beyond

The Welsh for Adults tutor, who learned Welsh as an adult, consistently goes above and beyond to ensure that her learners reach their full potential and pursue their goals.

Karen was nominated for the Inspire! Tutor Award due to her innovative teaching methods, unwavering support for her learners, and dedication to creating a positive learning environment.

The award committee was particularly impressed by her ability to create new resources and materials. This included a pool of additional resources called ‘Siaradwch’ to support the content of WJEC coursebooks, which were later adapted to fit the new coursebooks produced by the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

Karen was also responsible for creating and piloting five intensive online courses (Super Fast Track 1 – Super Fast Track 5), where learners can learn three years of Welsh in one year. She adapted the content of the normal curriculum coursebooks to create a suitable curriculum for these courses.

To recruit more learners for the Super Fast Track courses over the summer, Karen also helped create a video to promote and explain the courses. She also offered a variety of taster sessions for learners to get a taste of the course content, helping to widen access and create new pathways into learning.

Honour

Reflecting on her achievement, Karen said: “It is an honour to receive the Inspire! Tutor Award. My own experience as a Welsh learner helps me anticipate the challenges my students face, and I can explain things clearly because of it. I’m proud that my learners aren’t afraid to ask questions – in fact, I encourage it! We have a friendly and fun atmosphere where everyone feels safe to ask questions and give things a try.”

Nicola Gamlin, Principal at Coleg Gwent, said: “Karen embodies the qualities of an exceptional educator. Her passion for teaching Welsh to adults and dedication to student success is truly inspiring. It’s clear that she is a very caring person who goes above and beyond in her role, and we are incredibly proud to have Karen as a member of our team”.

Joshua Miles, Director for Wales at Learning and Work Institute said: “It’s a privilege to present Karen Riste with the Inspire! Tutor Award. Her journey from Welsh learner to inspiring tutor is a testament to her passion and dedication.

“Her love of the Welsh language is infectious, motivating both learners and fellow educators. She has transformed the lives of countless adult learners, generously sharing her expertise by mentoring other tutors and developing innovative resources including the ‘Super Fast Track’ course. Karen’s commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive learning environment makes her a truly deserving recipient of this award.”

Coleg Gwent runs a variety of courses on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen. These courses are programmes combining classroom and online study or weekly evening classes and intensive learning.

