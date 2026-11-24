Martin Shipton

The well-known horticulturist and bestselling author Alys Fowler has joined the campaign to protect Wales’s peatlands, saying they are an essential resource in the battle against climate change.

A former presenter of the BBC’s Gardeners’ World, Ms Fowler warned against further degradation and destruction of peatlands.

She said it was time to stop damage caused by wind farm developments, conifer planting and heedless off-roaders.

Throughout the world, peatlands are a hugely effective carbon sink, swallowing up more CO₂ than all the world’s forests and other vegetation put together. Ms Fowler’s most recent book, Peatlands: A Journey Between Land and Water, celebrates our upland wetlands. She reminds us that peat bogs cover only 4% of our land area but store more than 25% of our sequestered carbon. No human technology can match them for counteracting human-made carbon emissions.

But in an example of doublethink George Orwell would have been proud of, developers are repeatedly targeting peatland sites in the Cambrian Mountains, arguing that this is justified by the ever-growing demand for energy that caused the problem in the first place.

Ms Fowler, a patron of the Cambrian Mountains Society, says we are shooting ourselves in the foot.

“More than 90% of Wales’ land does not include peat. There are plenty of sites for building renewable power without damaging our ability to take carbon out of the air,” she said.

“There is no point destroying an irreplaceable ecosystem for ‘green’ purposes. We cannot go on building over our peat and expect it to go on providing the flood management, wildfire prevention and carbon capture services we all depend upon.

“Yet somehow, we’re expected to ignore this and treat every application as a special case, essential to defeat climate change even if it exacerbates it at the same time.

“Peat bogs’ water-retention qualities make them a vital part of our defences against both upland wildfires and lowland flooding. They help our drought resilience. And as an ecosystem they are unbelievable. The Cambrian Mountains’ huge areas of vitally important peat bog need to be defended at all costs.”

Doug Lloyd, from the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales, agreed, saying: “The Cambrian Mountains is the largest continuous upland peat massif in Wales. This is important in the context of proposed developments. We are not talking of small, isolated peat sites that can be built between with no damage but a large and continuous area.

“The Elenydd area contains peat deposits that are within the top five in the UK. Yet the Elenydd, unlike all the other areas in the UK, has no landscape protection and so is targeted for damage and fragmentation.

“This is the core peatland backbone of Wales. It’s irreplaceable. While there has been damage to it from various sources in the past, including drainage for conifer plantations, attempts at agricultural improvement, and damming for reservoirs, it is still notably more intact than anywhere else in the country.”

Off-roading

Renewable power stations are not the only threat. In Powys and Ceredigion, illegal off-roading is an increasing problem, with visitors from the Midlands and even as far away as the Netherlands coming to pit their heavy 4x4s and trail bikes against the rugged moorland landscape. Policing the remote hills and valleys is a real challenge. The peat’s fragile surface is completely unsuited to modern traffic.

Ms Fowler said: “Even if the off-roaders may not intend any harm, the fact is that they disrupt the drainage and destroy vegetation, leaving the peat less resilient to extremes of heat and rainfall. Any disruption to Wales’ greatest CO₂ storage resource, be that physical damage from vehicles or wind farms, needs to stop. Please join us in petitioning the Senedd to protect this priceless asset for the benefit of all of us.”

The Cambrian Mountains Society’s Senedd petition calls for a ban on all future development on peatlands.