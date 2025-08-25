TV host and author Kate Humble confirmed to open Craft Festival Wales

Broadcaster and author Kate Humble is now confirmed to open Craft Festival Wales which will take place at Cardigan Castle from September 5-7. Kate will open the show at 10am on Friday September 5.

Later on Friday, Kate will take part in ‘The Capital of Craft LIVE’ feature which includes talks, masterclasses and panel discussions with renowned makers and experts.

The Capital of Craft LIVE is the ‘in real life’ experience of the popular podcast of the same name. It will be held in the Tower Room at Cardigan Castle throughout Craft Festival Wales.

Inspirations

Kate will be conversation with Craft Festival co-founder Sarah James MBE and will be talking about the inspiration for her new book ‘Homemade recipes from the countryside.’ The book features inspiring stories of makers who help bring food to our table, from basket weavers to blacksmiths and potters. Kate will be signing copies of her book after the talk.

Tickets to ‘The Capital of Craft LIVE’ are free but must be booked with an entry ticket to Craft Festival Wales. Booking online in advance is recommended.

Some talks are delivered in English, and some in Welsh, with translation provided. BSL signing will also be available. Full details of ‘The Capital of Craft LIVE’ programme can be found online on the craft festival’s site.

Other speakers at ‘The Capital of Craft LIVE’ on Friday include a masterclass by accomplished brush maker Rosa Harradine from Carmarthen. Rosa has recently been named part of The King’s Foundation ’35 under 35’ network of makers and changemakers.

Also on Friday, Ann Whittal, curator at National Wool Museum, Drefach Felindre, will be in conversation with ceramicist Lowri Davies, furniture maker Dylan Glyn and internationally acclaimed ceramic artist Catrin Howell.

Performances

Saturday’s programme includes a highly original performance by Lewis Prosser, absurdist basket maker from Penarth with cellist Daniel Davies.

Sunday’s programme includes a talk by Menna Buss, lead textile artist custodian of Calico Dress Cymru. Menna will tell the story of how Calico Dress Cymru is offering its own cloth for embroidery and community connection across Wales.

Alongside The Capital of Craft LIVE feature, Craft Festival Wales features 100 professional makers, each chosen by an independent selection panel for the quality and originality of their work. Makers from across the UK will be exhibiting handmade fine jewellery, silver, wood and metal, ceramics, glass, furniture, paper and print and textiles.

Craft Festival Wales is a national event celebrating the finest craft and making and is now an annual fixture on the event calendar for Cardigan thanks to support from Event Wales, part of Welsh Government, Arts Council of Wales, Ceredigion County Council Shared Prosperity Fund and local business partners.

Tickets to Craft Festival Wales are now on sale. Buy tickets online in advance and save. Adult tickets £8, children enter for free with an adult ticket holder. Three-day weekend ticket £15. For information and full details of exhibitors, workshops and other features, visit the Craft Festival Wales site here.

