TV ‘legend’ spotted by content creator in Cardiff

Amelia Jones

A TV legend from a popular 1990s programme has been spotted and interviewed by a content creator in Cardiff.

Chris Segar, the long-time presenter of ITV Wales’ consumer affairs show The Ferret, was recognised and stopped for a chat in Llandaf North over the weekend.

He was stopped by well-known Welsh content creator Cullan Mais, who hosts The Central Club Podcast. After recognising the TV star, Mais asked him how he knew his face.

Segar, who is originally from north Wales, replied:”I used to be a TV presenter, did a programme called The Ferret on ITV.”

The Ferret, which ran from 1996 to 2013, became a staple of Welsh television. The programme focused on investigating viewer complaints, championing consumer rights, and exposing cases of fraud, incompetence, and faulty products.

Over the years, it built a loyal audience and a reputation for holding companies and organisations to account.

When asked whether he would bring the show back, Segar was quick to dismiss the idea, he said: “No, no, that’s up to ITV”

Reflecting on his career, he added:”When I worked…I worked for the clock, and now I work for me.”

Watch here:

The former newspaper reporter, was 70-years-old when he left the programme in 2013 after leading its investigative team for three series. Since then, he has largely stayed out of the public eye.

When asked whether he thinks TV has changed over the years, he responded: “Yeah, for the worse.”

The encounter has sparked nostalgia among viewers who grew up watching The Ferret, with many referring to him as a TV legend.

One commenter wrote: “He’s a legend, good to see him still going strong.”

Another added: “My old boss got busted by the ferret. He’d left asbestos behind kitchen cupboards of something along those lines.”

Retired for 13 years, Segar now leads a quieter life away from the spotlight, swapping television investigations for a passion for gardening.