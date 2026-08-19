TV presenter Steve Backshall appointed Honorary Professor at Welsh university

Nation.Cymru staff

TV wildlife presenter, naturalist and explorer Steve Backshall MBE has been appointed an Honorary Professor at a Welsh university.

The BAFTA-winning presenter, best known for programmes including Deadly 60, Expedition, and Blue Planet Live, joined Bangor University’s teaching team in 2020 and has since become a regular visitor to the University.

Backshall has given lectures to hundreds of students and members of the public in Bangor, on subjects ranging from venom, sharks and snakes to wildlife conservation and the realities of working in the wildlife filmmaking industry.

During his time with Bangor University he has taken students snorkelling off the coast of Anglesey and wildlife spotting along the north Wales coast, hosted opportunities for Bangor students at Chester Zoo, and arranged exclusive backstage experiences for students during his live arena tour.

Backshall also became a published scientific author with Bangor academics after making a world-first observation while filming a documentary in Suriname on the relationship between giant cowbirds and south American tapirs.

“Bangor is a very special place to me,” said Steve, who was also awarded an honorary degree by Bangor University for services to education in 2023.

“The University has fantastic expertise in the environmental and natural sciences, but what really stands out whenever I visit is the enthusiasm of the students and staff.

“How could you not be enthusiastic about Bangor University though? The lecturers are passionate, the research is world-leading, and the location is the best in the UK for anyone interested in the natural world.

“I’m absolutely delighted to become an Honorary Professor at Bangor University.”

“I’ve loved being able to spend time with students over the past few years, whether that’s been in a lecture theatre, out on the water or talking about wildlife and conservation. I’m very proud to be part of the Bangor community and I’m looking forward to doing even more together.” Backshall added.

A privilege

Professor Christian Dunn, Head of the School of Environmental and Natural Sciences, said: “It’s a real privilege to welcome Steve as an Honorary Professor, we’re incredibly lucky to have him as part of our School.

“Steve is obviously one of the best-known wildlife presenters in the country, but what people might not see is just how generous he is with his time and knowledge. He genuinely cares about our students. He comes to Bangor, gives lectures, takes students into the field and creates opportunities for them that they simply wouldn’t normally get.

“Our students grew up watching Steve and were inspired by him to study zoology, conservation and the natural sciences. Over the past few years he has met and inspired hundreds of them here at Bangor.

“He’s also an extremely knowledgeable naturalist. The fact that we have now published scientific research together shows the breadth of what Steve brings to the University. He is a fantastic ambassador and advocate for Bangor and I’m delighted that he has accepted this new role.”

Backshall’s appointment as Honorary Professor will continue his long-standing relationship with Bangor University and the School of Environmental and Natural Sciences, supporting teaching, research, public engagement and opportunities for students.

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