TV presenter takes swipe at Daily Express story about Welsh placename
A Welsh television presenter has hit out at a national newspaper’s story about a placename in Wales.
BBC Wales journalist Jennifer Jones took aim at the Daily Express after it published a story with the headline ‘The UK town without a single vowel that’s probably Britain’s hardest place to pronounce’.
The Wales Today presenter was one of many who took to Twitter to take issue with the quality of the journalism in the story about Ynysybwl, in Rhondda Cynon Taf – and also to point out that the village actually has four vowels.
She wrote: “Tired. Of. This. Ynysybwl has 4 vowels. If you’d bothered to check – Y and W are vowels in Welsh. And it’s a Welsh place-name. Diog iawn.” (‘Diog iawn’ translates as very lazy)
Hilariously in the Express article, supposedly about the hardest places to pronounce in the UK, a language tutor advises how to pronounce Ynysybwl and gets it badly wrong.
The paper writes: ‘Ynysybwl is a village in Cwm Clydach in Wales. An-is-abull is the correct way to pronounce it.’
It isn’t.
Sadly, it’s not the first time Ynysybwl has been included in such a list.
Back in 2021 it was one of several places in Wales included in a travel guide listicle of “Unpronounceable Welsh Town Names”.
In Your Pocket, which produces city guides, suggested that the Welsh language town names “might give you some problems”.
It also claimed that the “Celtic tongue is known for its absolute disregard for vowels”, despite it having more of them than the English language.
The listicle received a fierce backlash on social media and was panned as “ignorant”, as well as “utterly dreadful” and “disgraceful”.
The article said: “The Welsh language is a struggle, to say the least. The Celtic tongue is known for its absolute disregard for vowels, meaning some words can look completely unintelligible to the uninformed.
“We’ve collected a handful of town names that might give you some problems, to say the least.”
Back in April of this year London news website My London ran a story with a headline that caused an angry reaction from people in Wales.
The website faced a backlash after titling a travel story with the following headline: ‘The underrated seaside town that’s almost impossible to spell correctly but named one of UK’s best and worth the long drive from London.’
The seaside town in question is Aberystwyth and as many people were quick to point out about the ridiculous and ignorant headline, it’s not that difficult to spell.
Has nobody ever heard of Google?!
It is not that our place names are difficult to pronounce. It is that they are difficult for the Saes to pronounce. That is not quite the same thing. Possibly as a hangover from Empire, they are often willfully “incapable” of getting by in any language except their own.
My own personal favourite place name? Eglwyswrw
Express ? Is it read by anyone these days? Just another thing that bulks up a few people’s recycling bag every week.
I heard this sort of complaint often, and as a non first language English speaker I’ll have to ask this question, sooner or later: if in English “w” is pronounced like “oo” (e.g. wall, will, Winchester) and “y” like “ee” (e.g. windy, speedy)…what’s all the fuss about? They may not know how to pronounce all “y” sounds in Welsh perfectly (like people of the world don’t know how a vowel is pronounced in English unless we’ve heard it before, since it’s always different…e.g. Plymouth like play-mouth or plee-mouth? I don’t know). But sure can’t complain about lack of vowels! What… Read more »
I can think of plenty of Gaelic and Polish place names which seem impossible until you do the right thing and ask a native speaker how to pronounce them. The underlying attitude reminds me of the American politician who thought that the Bible was written in English originally.
Was that the same American who asked why did the Queen have Windsor Castle built so near to a busy airport?
The tragedy of this is that so many people do not possess the necessary human traits of shame and humility to spare them from making a total idiotic and pathetic show of themselves in public. The spaces left by the absence of these traits are filled instead with ignorance and disdain. Wales does not have any awkward unpronounceable words or place names nor does any country on the planet. It just takes respect and the will to find out. It’s ok if you can’t be bothered or don’t care but it is certainly not remotely acceptable to disparage the language… Read more »
Nymph, fly, gyspsy. Even the English use ‘y’ as a vowel. Don’t suppose they have issues with that.
Don’t forget rhythm
Before the age of GPS when I was still in school, I had to direct a truck driver to Ynysybwl. The poor bloke had spent half an hour driving out of Cardiff and was heading down Port Rd in Barry towards the airport and Aberthaw. It took sometime to work out where he wanted to go!
I admit that before I started learning Welsh, I was somewhat overwhelmed by trying to say Pwllheli (there was a reason it kept coming up in conversation). However, I kept asking Welsh speakers how they said it and did my best to copy them. Obviously, once I learned the Welsh alphabet and became confident about sounding out the Ll, the problem vanished.
Good for you. Thank you for your courtesy and respect.
I’m not a very sympathetic bloke so very early on in my working life I came across a bombastic English manager who had difficulty with the “Ll” and “Rh” that crop up in Welsh place names. I tried to get him to crack the problem but he kept “llliping” and “llliding” his pathetic way and was becoming increasingly offensive about our language. Ended up advising him that he should see about his llpeech impediment as it was likely to damage his career prospects!
Common or garden boorishness is unfortunately an all-too-common human trait. However, it is essential that such ill-educated and wilfully ignorant attitudes should never be permitted on any public platform. Cultural standards are crucial for the maintenance of a civil – and civilised – ethos in society. Such behaviour in the public arena – the Daily Express in this instance – is tantamount to vandalism. It is as if the wretched hack had scrawled offensive graffiti across our treasured cultural heritage. It is also a kind of libel against a small and inoffensive nation. Such humourless derision is a deliberately hurtful… Read more »
Because of the lazy Saes’ inability to speak other languages around the globe the first words that comes out of their gobs are: “Do you speak English?” usually in a very patronising tone. If more people said “No” or shrugged their shoulders, even if they can, perhaps it would encourage the Saes to learn other languages to be courteous to other nations. Other countries have made it too easy for them by politely learning Saesneg. Make it bloody difficult for ’em!!!
Every Welsh person who travels abroad would have to ask the very same question “ do you speak English”, don’t think there would much hope of a reply if they asked in Welsh.
I’ve heard of a number of cases of English people just throwing their toys out of the pram, so to speak, when faced with locals that don’t speak English. If not these exact words then ones very much like them are used “How can you not speak English!? It’s the most spoken language in the world. You’re supposed to speak English!! We built the world. Speak English!!!”
A linguist writes: Welsh spelling is far more consistent and logical than the system of orthography east of Offa’s Dyke.
As an English man who has lived most of my 50+ years in Wales, I can honestly say my pronunciation of Welsh place names is far better than most of my Welsh mates’.
It’s also amusing to read the comments that suggest the commenters consider themselves far more open-minded and accepting than the ‘dreaded’ English, yet the comments, themselves, show the opposite is true.
Also, do remember, the Express is written by and for idiots.
The problem isn’t the Daily ‘Excess’ o’r even the English themselves, it’s Monoglots. That obscure group of people who aren’t just Monolingual, they’re incapable of taking account of any other language. Does someone want to point out to the Monoglot that wrote this article the English word Rhythms? A seven letter word in their language without any of the five recognised vowels in English. Or maybe the phenomenon in English of place names that include multiple vowels, but you’re only supposed pronounce one or two e.g. Leicester, Gloucester and Bicester. How about those odd place names where the vowel or… Read more »
I can still remember standing on Gelliwastad road in Pontypridd when a man in a comfortable pulled up and asked in a very thick cockney accent “Is this Bontpride?” I had no idea what he was on about and asked what he meant. He proceeded to, with attitude, point to Pontypridd on a map. I explained to him how the place name was pronounced, but he turned away to drive off and then said in the rudest possible way” Same fing innit!!” I was to say the least angry and upset. His sense of ignorance and entitlement was palpable 😠😡
Unfortunately, it is impossible to legislate for the terminally and aggressively thick.