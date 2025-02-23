TV star backs theatre refurbishment fundraiser

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A TV star is helping to boost efforts to raise money to refurbish a tired-looking Welsh theatre auditorium.

Former Coronation Street actress Suranne Jones, who has also starred in Doctor Foster, Gentleman Jack, and Vigil, amongst other hit television and theatre shows, is helping Theatr Colwyn raise tens of thousands of pounds needed for new seating at the venue.

A report will be discussed at a Conwy committee meeting next week, highlighting the need for the seating, which needs around £37,000 spent on it to ensure the venue is kept up to date and commercially viable.

The report states: “The seating in Theatr Colwyn’s auditorium has become worn and damaged through prolonged use. While individual seat components – bases, backs, and arms – have been replaced where possible, many remain in poor condition.”

Last year the theatre’s manager submitted a grant application to the Arts Council of Wales to cover the cost of refurbishing the auditorium seats, but the grant was rejected.

But the theatre on Abergele Road, Colwyn Bay, has been carrying out a fundraising campaign, using the fame of a much-loved TV star to help boost funds.

The report went on: “During previous JMC meetings, the need to initiate a fundraising campaign was highlighted. The deteriorating state of the seats poses a risk to customer satisfaction and future income, as damaged seating could discourage patrons from attending performances.

“In October 2024, actor Suranne Jones, of Vigil and Gentleman Jack, supported the campaign by creating a promotional video to raise awareness and encourage donations. The video was played during the pantomime season, resulting in £1,500 being collected.”

The report went on to say the total raised has now increased to £1,710 and that a fundraising event could follow, with professional performers pledging their support by offering their time.

The report said: “The total cost for refurbishing all auditorium seating is estimated at £37,000. The previous set of seats lasted approximately 20 years.

“With sufficient funds, the refurbishment could take place between late August and mid-October 2025, a period with minimal programming. The process, including seat removal and reinstallation, is expected to take up to six weeks.”

The Theatr Colwyn Joint Management Committee is set to meet on Monday (24 February) to discuss the matter.

