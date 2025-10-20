Twelve companies share £580,000 to develop new video games and immersive experiences

Twelve creative businesses across Wales have been awarded more than £580,000 to develop innovative video games and immersive digital experiences for commercial release.

The funding comes from Creative Wales’ Games Development Fund, which offers between £10,000 and £50,000 per project. The scheme aims to back fresh ideas with strong market strategies, supporting studios on their way to long-term growth and success.

Recipients are spread across the country, from Caernarfon to Pembrokeshire, and projects range from quests set in rural landscapes to virtual reality experiences and adventures inspired by Welsh mythology.

‘World class games’

Rarebit Studios, based in Conwy, was among the successful applicants. Co-founder Gaz Thomas said: “Thanks to the Development Fund, Rarebit Studios is doubling in size and launching an ambitious new Solitaire.io project. We’re proud to be creating world-class games from North Wales and Creative Wales’ support is helping us take it to another level.”

Cardiff, fast becoming a hub for creative technology, secured six awards. Sugar Creative was one of the winners, with co-founder Will Humphrey describing the grant as “transformative”. He added:

“This funding has enabled us to push the boundaries of immersive storytelling and accelerate the development of a project with Hat Trick Productions and HTM Television. It’s more than just financial support; it’s a vote of confidence in our vision and in Wales as a hub for cutting-edge games innovation.”

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Minister for Creative, Jack Sargeant, visited Sugar Creative on Thursday (16 October) to learn more about its recent collaborations, including an educational app produced with Ubisoft to accompany Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Ubisoft is one of the world’s largest gaming companies, with 18,000 employees in more than 45 studios worldwide.

Mr Sargeant said the awards reflected Wales’ growing strength in digital storytelling. “From immersive experiences that transport players to the Himalayas to games inspired by the Mabinogion, these projects showcase the innovation and talent we have right here in Wales,” he said.

“This investment is another part of our work to build Wales’ reputation as a leading destination for games development and to help our creative industries compete globally.”

The Games Development Fund is part of a wider package of support for the sector.

Earlier this year, Creative Wales’ Scale Up Fund awarded £850,000 to six Welsh companies.

The agency has also supported trade missions to the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, with another delegation due to attend Slush 2025 in Helsinki next month.