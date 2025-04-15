Twelve men jailed following investigation into Swansea organised crime group

Twelve men have been jailed following an investigation into an organised crime group based in Swansea.

Operation Shelduck, conducted by the Swansea, Neath and Port Talbot Organised Crime Team to investigate the supply of Class A and B drugs, was commenced following the arrest of Abdul Mozid for an unrelated drugs offence in November 2023.

A mobile phone in Mozid’s possession at the time of his arrest contained evidence to show he was the principal member of a large-scale conspiracy to supply controlled drugs including cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and ketamine.

Mozid was directing the large-scale supply of Class A and B drugs not only into Swansea, but also areas including Pyle, Cardiff, Carmarthen and Bristol, with evidence showing a substantial supply network.

Anonymity

The group utilised several encrypted chat platforms including Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp and Snapchat.

These platforms allow the user to utilise “handles” or usernames instead of providing personal information.

By using these sites, members of the organised crime group were attempting to evade law enforcement by ensuring their anonymity.

However, nine men were able to be attributed to usernames which had engaged in messaging regarding the group’s drug supply.

Some of the men – Ruhel Chowdhury, Mohammed Hanif Miah, Moinul Islam and Mohammed Robbani – were identified as working alongside Mozid in the group’s operation.

Other men – Levi Edwards, Bryan Clark, Mohammed Rahman and Diamant Halili – were identified as “running” or delivering drugs.

Guilty

Several bulk customers were also identified has having received substantial quantities of controlled drugs from the organised crime group.

These – Mohammed Jubair Uddin, Abul Hushain and Jamshed Khan – were arrested separately to the main nine defendants and have already been sentenced due to entering guilty pleas.

All were proven to be large scale customers of the group who were in turn running their own drug supply operations.

A premises on Finsbury Terrace, Brynmill, Swansea was being used by the group as a ‘safe house’.

Substantial quantities of Class A and B drugs as well as cash were found during a warrant at the address:

*Over £45,000 cash seized

*£44,000 cash restrained (POCA)

*£12,000 cryptocurrency restrained (POCA)

*6.2 kilograms of cocaine

*31.5 grams of crack cocaine

*228 grams of MDMA powder

*970 MDMA tablets

*2.3 kilograms of ketamine

*8 kilograms of cannabis

*2.4 kilograms of mixing agent

Pleas

All defendants entered guilty pleas and were sentenced in April 2025:

*Abdul Mozid – 10 years, eight months’ imprisonment

*Mohammed Hanif Miah – 10 years, six months’ imprisonment

*Ruhel Chowdhury – nine years’ imprisonment

*Moinul Islam – seven years’ imprisonment

*Mohammed Robbani – four years, five months’ imprisonment

*Diamant Halili – four years, nine months’ imprisonment

*Levi Edwards – three years, nine months’ imprisonment

*Bryan Clarke – three years, nine months’ imprisonment

*Mohammed Rahman – three years, nine months’ imprisonment

The following three defendants were shown to be bulk customers of the group and running their own drug supply operation and have already been sentenced:

*Jamshed Khan – three years’ imprisonment

*Mohammed Jubair Uddin – four years’ imprisonment

*Abul Hushain– six years, five months’ imprisonment and 62-month driving ban

Detective Sergeant Ian Foster said: “Operation Shelduck has seen a deeply complex investigation into a group of men who cared about nothing other than profiting from the supply of drugs into our communities.

“Like many others before them who have thought similarly, this has not paid off for them, and they are now embarking on significant terms in prison.

“I would like to acknowledge the work of the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCOs), the Joint Scientific Investigation Unit (JSIU), the COMU for all Comms applications, the analyst and the financial investigator.

“Also, the work of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, the Territorial Support Team, the Organised Crime Team and the Specials for the day of the warrants was of utmost importance to the investigation.

“I would also like to highlight the work of the officer in case, PC Owen Smith, who was instrumental in securing these sentences for all those involved in this organised crime group.”

