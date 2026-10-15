Twelve vehicles seized as police target young drivers at retail park

Nation.Cymru staff

Police seized 12 vehicles from young drivers and issued 15 tickets during a road safety operation at a retail park.

North Wales Police’s Roads Crime Unit attended Broughton Retail Park on Friday following reports of ongoing problems involving young drivers gathering in the car park.

Officers dealt with offences including speeding and using a mobile phone while driving, responded to a damage-only collision and arrested a driver on suspicion of drink-driving.

The operation formed part of Op Spotlight Young Drivers, a campaign combining road safety advice with enforcement against motorists putting themselves and others at risk.

During the wider campaign, a 25-year-old man was arrested twice on suspicion of drug-driving after returning to his car following his release from custody.

He was first stopped in Bangor shortly after midnight on September 26 and tested positive for cannabis and cocaine at the roadside.

Police said he was released under investigation while officers awaited further test results. Despite being warned, he returned to his vehicle and was stopped again while travelling eastbound on the A55 towards his home in Shotton, Flintshire.

He was arrested for a second time after another positive roadside test.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old woman was reported for driving without insurance after crashing her friend’s car into another vehicle at Broughton Shopping Park shortly after 9pm on September 24. The car was seized.

Officers also reported a young driver caught travelling at 82mph in a 60mph zone and seized an electric scooter being ridden in Caernarfon on September 28.

Police visited other locations where young drivers gather, including Mostyn Champneys Retail Park in Llandudno.

Sergeant Simon Hughes, who led the operation, said: “The vast majority of young people drive responsibly, but where we identify behaviour that puts drivers, passengers or other road users at risk, we will take action.”

He said officers would continue patrols after the campaign and urged parents and guardians to reinforce road safety advice.

“We would encourage all road users to think about their behaviour and the potential consequences of taking unnecessary risks,” he said.

Reports of anti-social driving can be made through the North Wales Police website or by calling 101. Emergencies should be reported by calling 999.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.