Twin Peaks: The Return star Owain Rhys Davies dies aged 44

Laura Harding, Press Association Entertainment Editor

Welsh actor Owain Rhys Davies, best known for his roles in Twin Peaks: The Return and The OA, has been remembered as a “remarkable talent” after his death at the age of 44.

The news was shared by his family, who said Davies died “suddenly, naturally, and peacefully”.

He was best known for playing Agent Wilson in the reboot of Twin Peaks, David Lynch and Mark Frost’s revival of the hit 1990s series, which aired in 2017.

He also appeared in Netflix sci-fi drama The OA, co-starring Brit Marling and Jason Isaacs, as well as the film Alice Through The Looking Glass and the horror satire A Serial Killer’s Guide To Life.

A statement on the Twin Peaks Instagram page said: “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him.

“Thank you for being a part of the world of Twin Peaks, Agent Wilson.”

The Welsh National Theatre also paid tribute, with a statement reading: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Owain Rhys Davies at the age of 44.

“Owain was a remarkable talent whose work enriched Welsh theatre and screen, and whose contribution to the performing arts will be remembered by audiences, colleagues, and friends alike. His passion, creativity, and dedication to his craft made a lasting impact on the cultural life of Wales.

“The Welsh performing arts community is poorer for his loss, and we can only imagine the many more stories he would have gone on to tell.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Owain’s family, friends, loved ones, and all those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“Cysga’n dawel, Owain.”

The news was first shared by Davies’ father Conway and brother Rhodri on Instagram, with his brother writing: “It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away.

“This news will come as a great shock to many. While there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully.

“The reach of Owain’s love, friendship, and generosity was vast. The outpouring of messages we have received over the past few days has been deeply moving and a testament to the impact he had on so many lives.

“Owain was fortunate enough to have more than one family. Alongside his biological one, he built extraordinary, family-like bonds with many of his closest friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

“I am incredibly proud that, while he was my brother, he was also a brother to so many others. We know that this loss will be felt by a great many people, and we take comfort in knowing how loved he was.

“We will try and share further information in due course as we learn more and begin making arrangements. In the meantime, we kindly ask for some privacy as we come to terms with this devastating loss and support one another through the days ahead.

“Thank you for your kindness, your messages, and for keeping Owain in your thoughts.”