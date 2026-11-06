Two arrested after car shot at in Swansea

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Police have declared a critical incident after a car was shot at in Swansea, with two people arrested and one person sustaining minor injuries.

A 41-year-old man from Llansamlet was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life. A 16-year-old boy from the same area was arrested on suspicion of affray.

South Wales Police said it was “not currently aware of any major injuries or fatalities” linked to the events.

Officers were at the scene on the A48 Clase Road in Morriston by 7pm on Friday.

Footage circulating online appears to show armed officers inspecting an Audi with a smashed driver’s side window and a rear number plate hanging loose. Traffic was also filmed queuing along the road.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Jones urged people to stay away while officers dealt with the incident.

“A policing presence will be visible in the area whilst this investigation is ongoing,” he said.

“It is important that people avoid the area so we can effectively deal with this incident and return the area to normality.

“We are aware of footage circulating online in relation to this incident.”

Road closures are in place from the Asda roundabout on Upper Fforest Way to the A48 Clase Road, and from the A48 Clase Road to the A4067 dual carriageway.

The force also warned against spreading unverified claims online.

“We are aware of rumours which are circulating on social media,” it said.

“We encourage the public to avoid sharing unfounded rumours and to only share information from verified and official sources.”

Witnesses and anyone with information or footage are asked to contact South Wales Police online.