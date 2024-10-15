Two arrested after footballer left with ‘life-changing injury’ in bat attack

Two men have been arrested after a Welsh footballer suffered a “life-changing injury” when his knee was broken in a baseball bat attack after a weekend match.

A 28-year-old man from Trowbridge and a 22-year-old man from Llanrumney have been arrested on suspicion of assault and violent disorder following a football match on Saturday October 12, South Wales Police have said.

The two men remain in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Knee surgery

One of the men injured in the attack, Joel Collins, 32, is undergoing knee surgery following the incident.

Mr Collins’ team, Avenue Hotspur FC – which is based in Ely – had just lost 3-1 in a Cardiff and District Football League division one match to Llanrumney Athletic at the Eastern Leisure Centre in Llanrumney, Cardiff, before the violence broke out.

Witnesses told the BBC that a group attacked some of the Avenue Hotspur players as they left the changing room, using various weapons including a baseball bat.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the incident shortly after 4pm, with reports of people carrying weapons and wearing face coverings.

They said there were several assaults, including one on a 32-year-old man from Ely who suffered a “life-changing injury”, while a vehicle was also damaged.

‘Distressing’

On Monday, Mr Collins’ team issued a statement on X – formerly Twitter – condemning the violence.

They said: “This shocking incident, in which several players were violently attacked as they left the changing rooms, is completely unacceptable and was a really distressing and frightening experience for everyone involved.

“We are fully cooperating with the police and the South Wales Football Association in their investigation, and our primary (goal) at present is focused on supporting those affected at this time.

“We are relieved to report that Joel Collins is in good spirits and is currently undergoing surgery to repair a broken knee.”

Llanrumney Athletic also issued a statement condemning the attack.

They said: “We were here for football and no-one should ever have to worry about whether they will make it to work the next day following a game of football.

“To the club’s knowledge no players or coaching staff were involved in this incident and should any information contradict this they will be dealt with accordingly.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the police.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

