Two arrested after synagogue car and knife attack declared terrorist incident

A car and knife attack outside a synagogue which left two dead has been declared a terrorist incident.

Counter-terrorism police said two people have been arrested following the attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, on Thursday – after the suspect was shot dead by police.

At a press conference, the Metropolitan Police’s head of counter-terrorism policing, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said the identity of the suspect is known to police, but it could not be disclosed because of “safety reasons at the scene”.

Serious

Greater Manchester Police said three other people are in a serious condition following the attack – and confirmed a bomb disposal unit was sent to the synagogue.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show members of the public shouting to firearms officers that the suspect had a bomb strapped to him.

Police confirmed the suspect is dead after shots were fired by armed police at 9.38am.

The force initially could not confirm his death “due to safety issues surrounding suspicious items on his person”.

A picture of the alleged attacker, circulating online, showed a man with a beard and dark clothing standing outside the synagogue with unidentified objects strapped to his waist.

He can also be seen holding something in his hand.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said “additional police assets” will be deployed at synagogues across the country following the attack.

Stabbing

Police declared a major incident at 9.37am after receiving a call from a man who said he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

The force confirmed the suspect’s death a few hours after shots were fired by armed police at 9.38am.

After the attack, the force said a loud explosion could be heard as “specialist resources gained entry to the suspect’s vehicle as a precaution”.

The attack comes as members of the Jewish community observe Yom Kippur – considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar and a time when synagogues are usually particularly busy.