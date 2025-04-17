Two arrested as police search for missing Cardiff woman

Two people have been arrested as police search for a missing woman from Cardiff.

South Wales Police is investigating the disappearance of a 37-year-old Paria Veisi from the Cathays area.

She hasn’t been seen since approximately 3pm on Saturday, April 12, when she left her place of work in Canton.

She was reported missing the following day.

Concerned

South Wales Police say her disappearance is totally out of character and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Paria has long, curly, black hair – she was last seen wearing a black zip-up gym top over a red top, black trousers, and trainers. She was carrying a small handbag.

CCTV enquiries made by officers confirm Paria left the Canton area on Saturday, April 12, driving her black Mercedes GLC 220.

This was located on Tuesday (April 15) evening in Dorchester Avenue, Penylan.

Footage

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “A man, 41, and a woman, 48, have been arrested in connection with her disappearance and are in police custody.

“Information and video footage such as from mobile phones, CCTV cameras, doorbells or dash-cams can be submitted via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP25C05-PO1

“Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2500116906.”

