Two arrested on suspicion of child neglect after nursery concerns

Nation.Cymru staff

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect following concerns about health and safety at a nursery in Blackwood.

Police received a referral from Caerphilly County Borough Council on Tuesday, November 3, regarding the nursery in Bridge Street.

A 49-year-old man from Cardiff and a 29-year-old woman from the Caerphilly area were arrested. Both remained in police custody when police issued an update on Thursday evening.

Officers are conducting enquiries at the nursery, with residents advised to expect an increased police presence in the area.

Detective Inspector Gavin Wilkes said: “We understand that allegations of this nature are upsetting and working with partner agencies, we are conducting a thorough investigation.

“We are aware of social media posts circulating and while we understand the public interest in this case, we urge people not to speculate or post anything online that could impact the investigation.

“If you have any information that you think might help our investigation, please come forward to report to us directly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, via their website or by direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2600359497.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its website.