Two arrested on suspicion of murder after disappearance of Cardiff woman

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the disappearance of a woman last seen leaving work in Cardiff nearly a week ago.

Paria Veisi was reported missing after leaving her workplace in the Canton at around 3pm on Saturday April 12.

She was driving her black Mercedes GLC 200, which was later found on Dorchester Avenue in Penylan on Tuesday evening.

South Wales Police said the case is now being treated as a murder investigation, led by the force’s Major Crime Team.

Police custody

A 41-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, who are both known to Ms Veisi, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Officers said they are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Ms Veisi is described as having long, curly black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black zip-up gym top over a red top, black trousers and trainers, and was carrying a small handbag.

‘Out of character’

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell, the senior investigating officer, said: “I can confirm that the investigation into the disappearance of Paria Veisi is now a murder investigation.

“I currently have no proof that Paria is alive.

“Her family and friends are extremely concerned that they have not heard from her which is totally out of character.

“Paria’s family have been informed and we are keeping them updated.

“We have two people in custody, and at this stage we are not looking for anybody else in connection with this investigation.

“Our investigation remains focused on Paria’s movements after she left work in the Canton area on Saturday April 12.

“Extensive CCTV and house-to-house inquiries are being carried out by a team of officers and I am appealing for anybody who has information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to make contact.”

Police have urged anyone with information or footage, including from mobile phones, CCTV, doorbells or dashcams, to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2500116906.

