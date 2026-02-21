Two bodies recovered during search for missing men in Eryri

Two bodies have been located in the Eryri mountain range during a multi-agency search for two missing young men, police have confirmed.

The men, aged 19 and 20, had been reported missing earlier this week.

North Wales Police said concerns for the welfare of the pair were raised on Wednesday, 18 February, prompting an extensive search operation on Yr Wyddfa.

Specialist rescue teams and emergency services were deployed, with crews working through severe winter conditions to locate the men.

Teams involved included Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team, the RAF Mountain Rescue Service, SARDA (Search and Rescue Dogs Association), and HM Coastguard.

Searches continued until the early hours of Thursday morning, before resuming at approximately 8am on Thursday, 19 February.

Police said the bodies of the two men were “tragically” located and recovered as part of the coordinated efforts.

Both individuals have now been formally identified, and their families have been informed.

The coroner has been notified, North Wales Police added, requesting that the families’ privacy be respected.

‘Heartfelt condolences’

Jurgen Dissmann, Chair of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, paid tribute to those involved in the operation and expressed sympathy for the families.

He said: “On behalf of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, I would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the two men who have tragically lost their lives.

“The team were tasked by North Wales Police and launched an extensive multi-agency operation in full winter conditions. Volunteers searched across challenging mountain terrain in snow and ice, working long hours through the night in difficult weather in an effort to locate the pair as quickly as possible.

“Despite the determined and sustained commitment of everyone involved, we are deeply saddened that, despite all efforts, the outcome was not what we had hoped for.

“I would like to sincerely thank our colleagues from Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team, RAF Mountain Rescue Team, SARDA and HM Coastguard for their invaluable assistance throughout the operation.”