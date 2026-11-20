Nation.Cymru staff

Two disused coal tips in Wales will now be inspected at least once a year after inspectors raised their ratings in the Welsh Government’s autumn safety review.

One lies near Bryncoch, north of Neath, and the other near Ystalyfera in the Swansea Valley. Both are in Neath Port Talbot and were the only tips in Wales to move into category C in the update published today.

The two sites were previously rated category A. A category C rating means a tip has the potential to affect public safety and requires inspection at least annually. The Welsh Government’s report records the change at each site but does not say what inspectors found that prompted either decision.

Residents can find both sites on the Welsh Government’s public coal tips map. The reference for the tip near Bryncoch is T78030, while the one near Ystalyfera is T94958. The map shows the boundaries of each site and when it was last inspected.

The changes were recorded during a two-year programme to inspect every disused coal tip in Wales rated category A. For most of those sites, this is the first time the Mining Remediation Authority has inspected them on behalf of the Welsh Government.

The programme began in April 2025. As well as checking whether maintenance is needed, inspectors can recommend a change to a tip’s rating or its mapped boundary if they find the site extends beyond the area previously recorded.

In all, the autumn review records changes at 21 sites across four council areas. Ten tips moved down from category C to B, including eight in Bridgend county borough and one each in Neath Port Talbot and Swansea. The mapped boundaries of two category D tips, one in Neath Port Talbot and one in Rhondda Cynon Taf, were also revised. Both retained their ratings.

The findings come two days after Conservative MS Janet Finch-Saunders asked First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth to identify which Welsh coal tips most urgently need work.

Ms Finch-Saunders told the Senedd that 93% of the tips in categories C and D were in the south Wales Valleys. She called for a “fully funded and publicly available tip-by-tip plan” setting out where work was needed first.

Mr ap Iorwerth said more than 4,000 inspections had taken place across Wales since 2020, including around 750 since April this year. He said more than £80m was being committed to coal tip safety this year, supporting work at more than 400 sites.

The First Minister gave no date for publishing the plan Ms Finch-Saunders requested. He said the next step would be to establish the Disused Tips Authority for Wales in April 2027. The new body will be based in the south Wales coalfield.