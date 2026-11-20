Two counties form joint Public Services Board to ‘enhance collaboration’
Nation Cymru staff
The Public Services Boards (PSBs) of two Welsh counties have formally merged to create a single Public Services Board serving both counties, marking a significant step forward in strengthening public service collaboration across west Wales.
The new Board will build on the achievements of the two former PSBs, reducing duplication and enabling partners to share expertise, resources and learning more effectively to improve outcomes for communities across Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.
At its inaugural meeting, Dr Ardiana Gjini, Director of Public Health at Hywel Dda University Health Board, was elected Chair. Huwel Manley and Gavin Bown, Heads of Operations at Natural Resources Wales, were elected as joint Vice-Chairs.
Dr Gjini said: “The merger of the Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire Public Services Boards marks a significant milestone in strengthening public service collaboration across our region.
“It reflects the strong alignment between the two former Boards and their shared commitment to improving the well-being of our communities. While Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire each have their own unique characteristics and local priorities, they also share many common challenges and opportunities.
“People live, work and access services across both counties in ways that naturally connect our communities. By bringing our efforts together through a single Public Services Board, we can build on existing partnerships, make better use of our collective resources and strengthen our ability to deliver the objectives of the Well-being Plan for current and future generations.
“Most importantly, this will help us improve outcomes for residents and communities across both counties.”
Hazel Lloyd-Lubran, Chief Executive of Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations and former Chair of Ceredigion PSB, said:
“Heartfelt thanks go to everyone who has played their part in the work of Ceredigion PSB over recent years. We now look forward to working alongside colleagues in Carmarthenshire to realise our shared ambitions, strengthen our communities and improve the lives of people across this very special part of Wales.”
Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, Councillor Linda Evans, former Chair of Carmarthenshire PSB said:
“The merger of the Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire Public Services Boards will provide strength through collaboration and enable resources to be shared more effectively between the two counties. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this new combined PSB will have for our communities.”
Public Services Boards were established under the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 to strengthen collaboration between public bodies and improve the long-term well-being of communities across Wales. They bring together key partners to assess local well-being, agree shared objectives and priorities, and deliver coordinated action to improve outcomes for local people.
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The Tywi does NOT flow through both Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion. The Teifi , however, DOES flow through both counties, although in reality, it forms the border between the two counties for a long stretvh.
Isn’t it about time they brought Pembrokeshire into the mix too? I’ll even suggest a name for them. DYFED
Great to see the Publc Health Director is taking the helm. The seas will be turbulent but it would be a great step forward to see NRW receiving input from health expertise on the permitting process. We need to know the chemical load of the river Tywi and their synergistic effects. Of course this joint PSB could start well if it made an effort to involve the cltizenry by encouraging participation. Certainly the Carmarthenshire PSB made it very difficult to find out when it was meeting and how to discover their action plan. The now joint PSB’s started off on… Read more »