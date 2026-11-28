Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Heavy rain could flood homes and disrupt travel across parts of Wales on Monday and Tuesday, with more than 100mm possible in the wettest areas.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning from noon on Monday 30 November until 11.59pm on Tuesday 1 December. It expects 30–60mm widely across the warning area, with higher totals possible in some places.

The warning covers parts of 11 Welsh council areas: Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Conwy, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Torfaen.

Forecasters said soaked ground and fallen leaves blocking drains could make flooding more likely. Spray and flooded roads could make driving difficult, and some roads may close. Where flooding occurs, buses and trains could be delayed or cancelled. The Met Office says there is a small chance that floodwater could damage homes and businesses or cut off some communities.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Holley said on Saturday that a succession of weather fronts would arrive from Sunday night. He said rain would initially build up over hills in the north-west of the UK before shifting further south on Tuesday.

Natural Resources Wales had four flood alerts in place on Saturday afternoon. They covered rivers on Anglesey, the Glaslyn and Dwyryd catchment from Dyffryn Ardudwy to Nant Gwynant, the Gwendraeth Fach and Gwendraeth Fawr in Carmarthenshire, and rivers in south Pembrokeshire. The agency expected flooding of low-lying land and roads in those areas.

In its outlook for Monday and Tuesday, Natural Resources Wales said local flooding from rivers and surface water was possible in parts of Wales. Its low-risk outlook also covers Swansea, which is outside the Met Office’s yellow warning area.

The Met Office advises passengers to check bus and train timetables and drivers to check road conditions before setting off. Residents can check their postcode on the Natural Resources Wales flood alerts map.