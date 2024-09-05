Two days of heavy rain forecast

Warnings of heavy rain are in place across much of the south of Britain with little respite expected on Thursday and Friday.

A yellow warning, issued by the Met Office, is in place until 11.45pm on Thursday with the risk of flooding across southern England and south Wales, stretching as far north as the West Midlands.

Areas of rain, occasionally heavy, are forecast across the affected region on Thursday with patchy rain in the north east of England.

The day will be dry and bright elsewhere with humid conditions for many, although eastern areas are expected to be windy.

Rain is expected to clear in the south west for a time in the evening before returning with a threat of thunder while becoming clearer in the south east.