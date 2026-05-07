Two dead after Newport crash as police launch murder investigation

Nation.Cymru staff

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men died following a road traffic collision in Newport.

Officers were called to Aberthaw Road in the early hours of Thursday 7 May after reports of a crash involving a BMW car and a motorbike.

The rider and pillion passenger of the motorbike were both pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

South Wales Police said the BMW is believed to have left the scene before officers arrived. Specially trained officers have been assigned to support the families of the two men.

An 18-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in police custody.

Investigators are seeking information about the circumstances leading up to the collision and have asked anyone who was travelling along Aberthaw Road, or who lives nearby, to check CCTV or dashcam footage.

Police are particularly interested in footage captured between midnight and 1.40am on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting log reference 2600141467.