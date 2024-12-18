Two emaciated dogs transformed in RSPCA care

The lives of two dogs have transformed after they were found in an emaciated condition and in a suffering state in Swansea.

Black and white Lurcher type dog Marshall’s ribs, spine and hip bones were extremely prominent and he also had pressure sores on his legs, back end and tail, while brindle crossbreed Shadow was also emaciated and was extremely lethargic and depressed. His RSPCA rescuer said she could feel “every bone in his body”.

Both dogs were taken to a vets where they were hospitalized and due to their conditions were seized by police and placed under the care of the RSPCA. Thankfully following vet care and appropriate feeding they have both returned to a normal weight.

Suffering

Their owners Rhiannon Mary Richards and Simon John Brown of Penywern Road, Ystalyfera, appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12 December for sentencing.

They had previously pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act that they caused unnecessary suffering to Marshall and Shadow by failing to adequately investigate or address the causes of their underweight bodily conditions.

The second offence was that they failed to ensure that their needs were met in that they failed to meet one or a combination of the following welfare needs, which was need for a suitable environment, need for a suitable diet and their need to to be protected from pain, suffering, injury or disease.

Sentencing

At sentencing Richards was handed a community order for 18 months, 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days, 80 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from keeping all animals for seven years. She was ordered to pay £150 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Brown was also handed an 18 month community order, 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and 120 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from keeping all animals for seven years. He was ordered to pay £300 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

In mitigation it was heard that Richards believed she was feeding them appropriately, had financial issues and was remorseful. For Brown in mitigation it was heard that he was remorseful and had financial issues.

It was on Saturday 13 April 2024 when RSPCA Inspector Gemma Cooper attended a property at Penywern Road, Ystralyfera, after receiving a complaint about an underweight dog called Marshall. Although she was not able to gain access she could see a dog cage and a lurcher inside and a collie type dog. She posted a card through the letterbox asking for the owner to make contact.

Simon Brown responded to the card and arrangements were made for Inspector Cooper to attend on Sunday 15 April 2024

Neglect

In a witness statement provided to the court, Inspector Cooper said she “was taken aback by how underweight Marshall was”. She said: “His ribs, spine and hip bones were extremely prominent and he had what looked like pressure sores on his legs, back end and tail.”

Inspector Cooper was told that he had a lump on his back left leg and had been taken to a vet on Thursday. She was also told that Shadow had been rescued the day before as the owner had been neglecting him and Rhiannon Richards said she was going to take Shadow to the vets because he wasn’t feeling very well.

Rhiannon Richards and Simon Brown said they did not have proof that Shadow had only been in their care since the day before.

Inspector Cooper said: “In the kitchen were two dog crates, one that I had seen the top of Marshall in the day before and a second one with a small, brindle crossbreed who I was told was Shadow.

“Inside the cage with Shadow was an extremely large saucepan full of pasta, meat and a grape that looked untouched.

“There was also a bowl of water but no bedding and Shadow was curled up at the back of the crate. I asked if I could feel him as I could not see his body weight due to his long fur and Rhiannon Richards opened the crate door and called him. Shadow did not react to the opening of the door or the call from Rhiannon Richards. He was extremely lethargic and depressed.”

“Lifeless”

When Shadow came out of the cage his back end and legs were covered in urine.

“As I held Shadow I could feel every bone in his body,” said Inspector Cooper. “He was lifeless and made no attempt to engage with me.”

Inspector Cooper also was introduced to a third dog Rocky who was of a reasonable weight.

When she arrived with Marshall and Shadow at the vets the vet stated that both dogs were unnecessarily suffering and led to police taking the two dogs under possession and passed them under the care of the RSPCA.

In a witness statement, provided to the court, the vet said Marshall was in a “very emaciated body condition” and was given a body score of one out of nine (with four being a healthy weight). He also had pressure sores and alopecia all over his body. He also had dry skin around his face, ears and paws and flea dirt was present throughout his coat.

The vet said Marshall was presented in a suffering state and had been suffering for a minimum for two weeks, but likely longer.

Shadow was also presented to be in an emaciated condition with a body condition score of one and a half out of nine.

“He was very quiet and flat in the room and it was noted he walked with a hunched posture, preferring to curl up in the corner.” He also had flea dirt throughout his coat and he had moderate urine scald on his back and smelt quite strong of ammonia.

Shadow was also in a suffering state and the vet believed he had been suffering for a minimum for two weeks, but likely longer.

Following sentencing Inspector Cooper said: “Both Marshall and Shadow were clearly suffering, but thankfully following vet care and an appropriate diet they have transformed into two healthy dogs.”

Inspector Cooper added: “Shadow has been happily homed and we hope Marshall will soon also find his forever home.”

