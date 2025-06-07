Two ex-Plaid Cymru chief executives ‘heading for Senedd’

Martin Shipton

Two former Plaid Cymru chief executives are very likely to become Senedd Members next year after winning pole positions in their party’s candidate lists for next year’s election.

Anna Brychan will head Plaid’s closed list in Caerdydd Penarth, which covers the two Westminster seats of Cardiff West and Cardiff South and Penarth, while Dafydd Trystan will be top of the party’s closed list in Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf, covering Cardiff North and Cardiff East.

Under the Senedd’s new electoral system, which goes alongside the increase in the number of MSs from 60 to 96, the electorate will vote not for individuals, but for a list of party candidates. Six MSs will be elected in each of 16 “super-constituencies” across Wales on the basis of proportional representation. Party members choose the order in which their candidates get elected.

Having won the coveted number one slots in their respective party lists, it would be a major shock if Ms Brychan and Dr Trystan failed to get elected.

Headteachers union

As well as being a former Plaid director of communications and chief executive, Ms Brychan led the headteachers’ union, NAHT Cymru, for 10 years, was the Wales director for a global education charity, and is now assistant dean at the Athrofa Centre for Education at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David. In that role she leads on developing partnerships with schools, colleges and others to ensure that learners have the best possible opportunity to access lifelong education in their communities.

Daughter of the renowned historian John Davies, whose book Hanes Cymru (A History of Wales) is regarded as a classic, Ms Brychan said: ‘It’s a real privilege to have been selected to lead a group of very talented candidates in the new Caerdydd Penarth constituency.

“Recent polling suggests that Plaid Cymru may well be in a position to lead a Government from May next year – a huge opportunity and an enormous responsibility too, and one which I take very seriously. I am looking forward to speaking to people in communities across the area over coming months, sharing some exciting ideas and listening to their hopes and aspirations for Caerdydd Penarth, and for Wales more broadly.”

Number two on the Caerdydd Penarth list is Kiera Marshall, who was runner-up to Labour in Cardiff West at last year’s general election. Third on the list is Leticia Gonzalez, who has previously stood as a Plaid candidate for Cardiff council.

Politics lecturer

Dafydd Trystan, who before becoming Plaid’s chief executive was a politics lecturer and psephologist at Aberystwyth University’s Institute Of Welsh Politics, said: “I’m delighted to have been selected by Plaid Cymru members in the new seat of Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf.

“We have a great team of candidates for the Senedd elections here, and I’m looking forward to discussing Plaid’s plans on affordable housing, tackling child poverty, jobs, the environment and transport with electors across Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf.”

Dr Trystan has been both chief executive and national chair of Plaid Cymru, and is currently registrar and senior academic manager at Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol. He also chairs the Wales Active Travel Board.

Second on the Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf closed list is Zaynub Akbar, an elite athlete and politics graduate, and third is party activist Nick Carter.

