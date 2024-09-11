Two former ministers return to government as Eluned Morgan completes first reshuffle

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Wales’ new first minister Eluned Morgan has named her cabinet, with top jobs for two ministers whose resignations forced her predecessor to stand down.

Baroness Morgan, who became first minister last month after Vaughan Gething resigned, has appointed Jeremy Miles as Wales’ health and social care secretary.

Mr Miles, who represents Neath, led the revolt that toppled Mr Gething after narrowly missing out on the top job in the race to succeed Mark Drakeford.

Meanwhile, Prof Drakeford, who was appointed interim health secretary in August, will now take charge of the purse strings, returning to a previous role as finance secretary.

He will also be responsible for the Welsh language.

Rebecca Evans, the previous finance minister who represents Gower and has been in government for a decade, will become economy, energy and planning secretary.

Rebels return

Swansea West MS Julie James, who resigned alongside Mr Miles in July, returns as counsel general-designate and minister for delivery.

A former solicitor, Ms James’ nomination as counsel general will need to be voted on in the Senedd before her appointment is recommended to the King.

Lynne Neagle, who represents Torfaen, keeps her role as education secretary while Clwyd South MS Ken Skates remains responsible for transport and north Wales.

Huw Irranca-Davies, the deputy first minister who stood on a joint unity ticket with Baroness Morgan, retains responsibility for climate change and rural affairs.

And Newport West MS Jayne Bryant, who was promoted to the cabinet in the wake of the resignations, has been named housing and local government secretary.

Junior roles

Dawn Bowden, the Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney MS, keeps her job as social care minister, with added responsibility for children.

Bridgend MS Sarah Murphy remains mental health minister, while Cynon Valley MS Vikki Howells will be a new face around the table as further and higher education minister.

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant, who stepped in to fill a gap in the government left by the resignations, will be culture, skills and social partnerships minister.

But there’s no post for Lesley Griffiths, one of the rebels and a mainstay in the cabinet.

Ms Griffiths, who represents Wrexham, has held ministerial posts including health, culture, social justice and rural affairs over the course of 13 years on the frontbench.

‘Stability’

Eluned Morgan, who was health secretary for three years, was elected unopposed as Welsh Labour leader after Mr Miles decided not to stand.

The first minister described her new-look ministerial team as representative of all of Wales and dedicated to delivering positive change on the issues that matter most.

She said: “The changes I am announcing today offer stability, draw on experience, and bring our collective talents together.

“The new portfolios reflect modern Wales and are designed to address the key challenges that face us all.

“I have spent the summer listening to the people of Wales, and my new cabinet appointments will now focus relentlessly on the priorities I heard from them.”

Ever-present

The ever-present Jane Hutt remains social justice secretary, chief whip and Trefnydd, the government’s business manager – a role akin to the leader of the house in Westminster.

Ms Hutt has served in every administration since the Senedd was established 25 years ago.

But Pontypridd MS Mick Antoniw, the former counsel general and constitution minister, will not be returning following his resignation.

Last week, former first minister Vaughan Gething announced he will not stand for re-election following his four-month stint in the top job.

The Cardiff South and Penarth MS told his successor he would not seek a role in her cabinet, saying he would support her government from the backbenches.

‘More chaos’

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Conservatives in the Senedd, said there may be a new first minister but it’s still the same old Labour.

He warned: “We know that this Labour government will continue to fail in the key areas that matter to Wales while they focus time and energy on pointless pet projects.

“The Conservatives are the true alternative to Labour’s politics of distractions, and only with a Conservative Welsh Government will things finally change for the better.”

His Conservative colleague Samuel Kurtz pointed out that Wales’ third first minister of the year has appointed her second cabinet.

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “After a summer of silence and empty PR exercises, the First Minister has decided – with a week to go until the Senedd returns from recess, to put her cabinet together.

“In the meantime, the legacy of successive Labour governments in Wales continues: our NHS is in a state, the economy is stagnating, and education standards are falling.

“This is the third Welsh Government cabinet this year after months of internal Labour party chaos.

“Wales deserves better than this tired and divided Labour government that delivers nothing but delay and distractions”.

Revolving door

Eluned Morgan faces the unenviable task of uniting a Labour group fractured by months of infighting over the controversy surrounding donations to Vaughan Gething’s leadership bid.

One camp felt the row was distracting from the Welsh Government’s core mission of serving the people of Wales, prompting mass resignations to force Mr Gething’s hand.

The other thought the former first minister was treated unfairly, having broken no rules.

Mr Gething’s decision not to seek a role in government will have saved his successor at least one headache and has perhaps opened the door for some of the rebels to return.

With her first electoral test as first minister looming in less than two years – the Senedd election in May 2026 – it’s imperative that Eluned Morgan gets Labour’s house in order.

The Welsh Government and the Senedd are crying out for continuity after much chopping and changing of portfolios, and a revolving door of ministers, over the past year.

