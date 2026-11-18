Nation Cymru staff

From starting to foster at 25 to more than 50 years of fostering, two Welsh carers are recognised for the difference they make to children’s lives.

Carys Davies was just 25 when welcomed her first foster child. A big commitment as a single mum, but one that she described felt natural, as a care-experienced person herself.

Her story is not too dissimilar to Sylvia Heaven, now aged 80, who also started her fostering journey as a single mum, in 1972.

Sylvia and Carys have been recognised in this year’s Fostering Excellence Awards. Of the 17 awards, there were eight Foster Wales winners, with foster carers and their families recognised for the compassion, empathy and support they have shown children and

young people in foster care.

Sylvia, from Newport, was recognised for her longstanding commitment to caring for children in Wales, with the Supporting Positive Transitions award.

With many of the children she fostered now grown-up with their own families, Sylvia told how some have reached out and found her through social media.

Sylvia said: “One girl, she came to me this Mother’s Day, and she told me ‘You gave me the best life. I wouldn’t be who I am today.’ I sat here and cried, I said you’re not supposed to make me cry on Mother’s Day!”

Carys, from Monmouthshire, took home the award for New Carer Achievement, after starting her fostering journey in January 2025, caring for a newborn baby.

Speaking about taking the leap to become a foster carer at the age of 25, Carys said: “I spent time in care, and it has always been something I thought I would love to do. I’ve worked in nurseries and care homes, so I felt like I had the skills and experience

to help nurture a child.”

Both Foster Wales foster carers were put forward by their supporting social workers. Supporting the nomination, Carys’ social worker said: “Carys has embraced fostering with confidence and natural ability and is committed to broadening her knowledge and skills by attending training opportunities. Her drive to make a difference, combined with her life experience and strong work ethic have made her an exceptional foster carer.”

Praising Sylvia, her social worker, said: “Sylvia is a truly exceptional foster carer, consistently showing a compassionate and experienced approach to fostering. She ensures the children in her care are either supported to adulthood, reunified with their birth family or move to new homes with dignity and confidence.”

The annual Fostering Excellence Awards are the UK’s most prestigious foster care awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in fostering and recognising those who make exceptional contributions to foster care every day.

The award ceremony took place in Birmingham Repertory Theatre on November 12 and was hosted by comedian and broadcaster, Kiri Pritchard-McLean. Kiri is a foster carer herself, and a staunch advocate for local authority fostering.

Alastair Cope, head of Foster Wales, said: “It is wonderful to see so many of Foster Wales’ foster carers recognised for the fantastic care that they give children and young people here in Wales.

“We are so grateful for the time and dedication that they give to ensuring that children who are looked after in Wales have a safe environment to grow and thrive. Congratulations to all the winners of this prestigious award.”

Other Foster Wales winners include Delyth and Gary Aldous, Culture, Identity, and Belonging Award; Tracy Grenter, Community Impact Award; Debbie and Lee Hicks, Inclusion and Additional Needs Award; and Renee and Violet Evans, Outstanding Children of Foster Carers award.

Bridgend Kinship and Permanence Team were also recognised for Team Excellence.

To find out more about becoming a foster carer in Wales, visit fosterwales.gov.wales.