Two in five drivers say they have no alternative to the car for commuting

Two out of five (40%) drivers say they have no feasible alternatives to the car for getting to work, a new survey suggests.

For those living in rural locations the figure rises to 70%.

The RAC, which commissioned the poll, said the Government is “very focused on improving public transport” but its research shows the car “remains central to so many people’s lives”.

Taking the bus to work was only seen as a viable option for 31% of drivers, rising to 50% for residents of town and city centres where public transport provision is generally highest.

Just 26% of drivers living in suburbs said they could commute by bus.

“Very difficult”

More than four out of five (81%) respondents said they would find it very difficult to adjust their lifestyle to being without a vehicle.

The RAC said that figure has remained “remarkably constant” since it began asking drivers that question in 1989.

On Monday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it is “extremely hard” to be a motorist “on a modest income”.

He told The Sun that “we need to drive down the cost of motoring”, which acts as a “lifeline” for many people.

The RAC survey suggests dependency on cars increases with age.

The proportion of drivers saying they would struggle to adjust to life without a vehicle rose from 65% for under-25s, to 77% for those aged 25-44, 84% for those aged 45-64, and 86% for those aged 65 and over.

More than half of drivers (53%) said they would use their vehicle less if public transport was more convenient, reliable and affordable.

“Central”

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Our research shows that the car remains central to so many people’s lives.

“While those in more rural areas are most car dependent, half of those in urban centres also don’t see public transport as a viable alternative for their daily commute.

“Young people clearly have a desire and, in many cases, a need to drive, but the convenience and freedom it brings seems to become more important as the decades pass.

“While the current Government is very focused on improving public transport across the board, we suspect the car will always be essential to many people’s lives.”

– The survey of 2,691 people in the UK who drive at least once per month was conducted by research company Online95 between March 23 April 15 2024 for the RAC Report on Motoring.

