Two jailed after prison stop uncovers cannabis supply operation

Two men have been jailed after police uncovered evidence of a cannabis supply operation following a stop outside a prison in south Wales.

The incident took place at HMP Parc in Bridgend, where officers from the organised crime team stopped a vehicle as it was leaving the site.

Frasal Ali, 35, from Birmingham, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, while Mubasher Zaman, 36, from Rotherham, was jailed for three years and four months.

The pair were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, 10 April, after both admitted offences linked to drug supply.

Ali pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, acquiring and using criminal property, and assaulting an emergency worker. Zaman admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and involvement in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug.

The court heard that Ali had been visiting the prison before being stopped by officers as he left the site. During a search of the vehicle, he kicked one of the officers.

Police discovered cannabis and more than £3,000 in cash inside the car. Zaman was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

Both men’s mobile phones were seized, and officers later found messages linking them to a wider drug supply operation across the UK.

Jonathan Jones, a police constable involved in the investigation, said the case demonstrated efforts to tackle organised crime.

“This case highlights our commitment to tackling drug-related crime and ensuring that those who seek to profit from illegal activities face the consequences of their actions,” he said.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to make our communities safer.”