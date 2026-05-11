Two men appear in court charged with murder after BMW crash

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder after a crash in Newport.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a BMW and a motorbike in Aberthaw Road, Newport, in the early hours of Thursday.

Jaydon Bowyer, 19, and Tashay Canoville, 16, the driver and pillion passenger of the motorbike, were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, Terell Case, 18, of Dyffryn, and Joshua Williams, 34, of no fixed abode, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with murdering the teenagers.

Judge Sophie Toms said: “These matters can’t be dealt with in this court.

“This case will be transferred to Cardiff Crown Court, where you will appear tomorrow.”

Jeanine Robinson appeared for the prosecution, while Darren Bishop represented Williams and Lynda Rhead represented Case.

Neither man entered pleas.

Gwent Police said two women, aged 24 and 40, from Newport, were also arrested on suspicion of murder, but have since been released.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Steven Maloney, said: “Both Jaydon and Tashay’s families are being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“We would like to thank the community for their support while we continue to investigate fully the circumstances of these tragic deaths.

“We understand that reports of this nature can be concerning to our communities.

“We have been working around the clock to gather and assess evidence and we have liaised closely with our colleagues in the CPS to reach these two charging decisions.

“While our inquiries continue over the coming days, you are likely to see an increased number of officers in the area.”