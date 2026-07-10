Two men arrested as police launch investigation into murder of 18-year-old

Dewi Williams

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal collision between a car and an off-road bike yesterday, 9 July.

Officers were called to an incident on Pen Cae Crwn Road, Gorseinon, Swansea just before 1pm yesterday, where a young man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man, aged 19, has been taken to hospital with injuries.

An 18-year-old man from Morriston was arrested on suspicion of murder, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, and drug-driving, and an 18-year-old man from Gorseinon has now also been arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both men are now in police custody.

Whilst formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place, the family of an 18-year-old from Swansea has been informed.

All roads which were closed following the incident yesterday afternoon have now reopened, with the exception of the lane running adjacent to Cecil Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Danielle Thorne of the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the family and loved ones of those involved in this incident. We are providing specialist support and ask their privacy is respected during this extremely distressing time.

“I would like to thank the people of Gorseinon and those who either witnessed the incident or who have been near the scene for the support that they have shown our officers during this investigation, which has included providing water and sun cream. Our officers are extremely grateful.

“We are aware of social media footage circulating from this incident, and ask people to not share this for obvious reasons. Our investigation continues and an increased policing presence in the area is likely to be seen for quite some time.”

South Wales Police are appealing for any witnesses who are yet to speak to officers, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV/doorbell footage to get in touch with this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP26C37-PO1.

Alternatively, you can call 101 quoting reference 2600218457 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via this link: Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers