Two men charged with murder over fatal Newport crash

Jessica Coates, Press Association

Two men have been charged with murder after two people died in a crash involving a BMW and a motorbike.

Emergency services were called to Aberthaw Road in Newport in the early hours of Thursday, where two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gwent Police named the victims as 19-year-old Jaydon Bowyer and 16-year-old Tashay Canoville, the driver and pillion passenger of the motorbike.

An 18-year-old from Newport and a 34-year-old man were arrested on Thursday and later charged with murder, police said.

The men have been remanded into police custody and are due to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Steven Maloney, said: “Both Jaydon and Tashay’s families are being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“We would like to thank the community for their support while we continue to investigate fully the circumstances of these tragic deaths.”

He added: “We understand that reports of this nature can be concerning to our communities.

“We have been working around the clock to gather and assess evidence and we have liaised closely with our colleagues in the CPS to reach these two charging decisions.

“While our enquiries continue over the coming days, you are likely to see an increased number of officers in the area.”

Police confirmed two women aged 24 and 40 from Newport who had earlier been arrested on suspicion of murder have been released.