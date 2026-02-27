Two men facing trial over historical child sex offences face additional charges

Two men facing trial accused of committing dozens of historical child sexual offences at a former children’s centre are facing a string of further allegations, police said.

Angus Riddell, 69, and Robin Griffiths, 66, had previously been charged with 45 offences between them, relating to 16 victims.

The alleged sexual and physical offences took place predominantly at Coed Glas Assessment Centre in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, between the 1970s and 1990s.

Gwent Police said the pair have now been charged with an additional 26 counts between them.

Riddell, of Cwmbach, Rhondda Cynon Taf, faces a further 21 offences:

– Two counts of rape of a girl under 16.

– One count of gross indecency with a girl under 14.

– Three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16.

– One count of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14.

– 14 counts of ill-treatment of a child.

Riddell was previously charged with 38 offences in June last year.

Griffiths, of Bideford, Devon, faces a further five offences:

– Three counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14.

– Two counts of gross indecency with a boy under 14.

Griffiths was previously charged with seven offences in June 2025.

Both are on bail and are due to appear before magistrates in March in relation to the new charges.

Coed Glas Assessment Centre closed in 1995 and was run by the now-abolished Gwent County Council.

Earlier this month, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against two other people in the investigation.

Former social worker Lisa Gething, 59, is accused of four charges of ill-treatment of a child, and Simon Bevan, 55, was charged with two counts of the same offence.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Tuck, of Gwent Police, said: “Our focus remains on supporting victims in this investigation and supporting them alongside specialist agencies.

“We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service and local authorities as part of this long-running investigation.

“We take all reports of child abuse seriously and would urge anyone who has suffered abuse or has concerns about someone who may be suffering to come forward and speak to the police.

“We will listen to you and investigate all offences and also ensure you have access to any help or support you need.”