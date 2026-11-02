Two men jailed after petrol bomb attacks on three homes

Nation.Cymru staff

Two men have each been jailed for nine years and nine months after carrying out petrol bomb attacks on three homes in a single morning.

Yasin Hussain, 18, and Adam Taylor-Morris, 19, both of no fixed abode, targeted properties in Glyncoch, near Pontypridd, and Caerphilly on June 1 this year.

Both admitted three counts of arson with intent to endanger life and were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, November 2.

The pair had been driven from Scotland by Taylor-Morris’s sister, Danni Taylor.

The first attack happened at around 4am on Porcher Avenue in Glyncoch, where a family were woken by a brick smashing their living room window.

The men then tried to throw a petrol bomb through the broken window, but the bottle struck the ground outside. They fled before taking a taxi to Caerphilly.

At around 7am, a brick was thrown through a window at a property on Wallis Drive, followed by a glass bottle filled with petrol. It ignited on impact, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

The men then took another taxi to Pearson Crescent in Glyncoch, where they carried out a third attack at around 9am.

They were seen loitering for several minutes before approaching the property. As Taylor-Morris filmed on his phone, Hussain put a petrol bomb through an open living room window, setting the room alight.

Detective Constable Connor Michael, of South Wales Police, said: “These were deliberate and dangerous arson attacks which could’ve had devastating consequences, including serious injury or loss of life.

“The sentences handed down reflect the severity of the offenders’ actions, and we hope they serve as a warning that such reckless behaviour will not be tolerated. We would also like to thank Police Scotland and Gwent Police for their assistance throughout the investigation.”

Danni Taylor, 24, from Perth and Kinross, has pleaded guilty to participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group. She will be sentenced at a later date.