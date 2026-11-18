Nation.Cymru staff

A Cardiff man has received a lifetime prison sentence after he was found guilty after trial of the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Abertridwr.

Georgie Mears, 19, of no fixed address, was found to have fatally stabbed Tristan Kerr at an address in Lower Francis Street in February.

Co-defendant Connor Palfrey, 25, of Aberfawr Terrace, Abertridwr, was found not guilty of murder but was found guilty after trial of his manslaughter, receiving 16-year sentence.

Two other people, a man and woman, were cleared of murder by the jury during the five-week long trial at Newport Crown Court.

The court heard that on Thursday 5 February, Mears and Palfrey had travelled around the Caerphilly area to collect reported drug debts before heading to Abertridwr.

Palfrey entered the address armed with a piece of wood and Mears followed close behind him armed with a knife and attacked Tristan in an assault which lasted less than two minutes.

Tristan managed to escape the address, but collapsed in the street, a short distance away. Emergency services were called, but it was later confirmed that Tristan had died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Meanwhile, Mears and Palfrey fled from the scene and they were eventually arrested by armed officers from West Mercia Police in the Hereford area.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Thomas, who led the murder investigation, said: “This sentence marks the conclusion of a long and incredibly difficult process to secure justice for Tristan and his loved ones.

“It is a stark reminder of the devastating impact knife crime and drug dealing has on our communities.

“Tristan was just 17 years old and should have had his whole life ahead of him. Instead, a knife brought his life to a sudden and devastating end.

“No family should have to experience what Tristan’s family has been through, and my thoughts remain with them.”

Tristan’s family have paid the following tribute, saying: “Tristan was a much-loved son, cousin, brother, nephew, grandson and friend who brought light, laughter and happiness to every room he walked into.

“He had so much love to give and so many dreams and ambitions ahead of him, which he will never get to fulfil.

“The outcome of any sentence will never be a positive one, because the life sentence has already been given to Tristan and our family.

“No punishment, no matter how severe, will ever bring him back or undo the pain and devastation his loss has caused.

“We can only hope that justice is served and that those responsible are prevented from ever causing another family to endure the unimaginable heartbreak that ours has been forced to live with.

“We will carry Tristan’s memory with us through every birthday, every Christmas and every family milestone, wishing he could be there to share them.

“Gone far too soon, robbed of a lifetime of opportunities, loved beyond words and missed more than he will ever know. Forever 17, forever our Tristan.”

Georgie Mears was sentenced to life with a minimum of 20 years and six months in prison when he appeared before Newport Crown Court on Wednesday 18 November.

Connor Palfrey was handed a 16-year sentence with an extended licence period of six years.