Two more charged in investigation into alleged abuse at former Monmouthshire children’s centre

Detectives investigating allegations of child abuse at a former children’s assessment centre in Monmouthshire have charged two additional individuals, Gwent Police has confirmed.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised charges against a 59-year-old woman from Monmouthshire and a 55-year-old man from Caerphilly. Both face offences of assault/ill-treatment/neglect/abandonment of a child or young person causing unnecessary suffering or injury.

Police said the woman has been charged with four counts. She is currently employed as a social worker by Caerphilly County Borough Council. The Caerphilly man has been charged with two counts.

Both are due to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12 February.

The charges form part of Operation Spinney, a long-running investigation into reports of sexual and physical abuse allegedly committed against children at the former Coed Glas Assessment Centre in Abergavenny.

Operation Spinney was launched following disclosures from a number of men and women who reported being abused as children at the centre, predominantly between the 1970s and 1990s. The facility, which closed in 1995, was under the control of the former Gwent Local Authority at the time of the alleged offences.

Two men aged 66 and 69 were previously charged in June 2025 with a combined total of 45 offences linked to the investigation. Those charges related to 18 alleged victims.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Tuck of Gwent Police said the investigation remained focused on victims and survivors.

Criminal charges

“Operation Spinney has so far brought more than 50 criminal charges against four people relating to the former children’s home in Abergavenny,” he said.

“Our focus remains on securing justice for the victims in this investigation and supporting them alongside specialist agencies.

“We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service and local authorities as part of this long-running investigation.

“We would ask for people to respect the judicial process and avoid online speculation on this case. This is to ensure the integrity of the investigation and court proceedings.

“We take all reports of child abuse seriously and would urge anyone who has suffered abuse or has concerns about someone who may be suffering to come forward and speak to the police. We will listen to you and investigate all offences and also ensure you have access to any help or support you need.”