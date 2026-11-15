Two more men charged after car damaged in Morriston firearms incident

Two more men have been charged after a car was damaged in a firearms incident in Morriston, Swansea, bringing the number of people charged in connection with the investigation to four.

James Gilheany, 49, from Llansamlet, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and assault by beating. Pio Gilheany, 21, from Morriston, has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

South Wales Police said both men had been held in police custody and were due to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 14 November. Four other people arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

David Joyce, 24, from Bonymaen, was previously charged with affray and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life or enable another person to do so. He was due before Swansea magistrates on Friday.

Thomas Gilheaney, 29, appeared at the same court on Monday 9 November charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court in December.

The incident happened at about 4.15pm on Friday 6 November near Castle Bingo on the A48 Clase Road. Police said a vehicle had damage consistent with a firearm being discharged. The force declared a critical incident and closed several roads, which reopened overnight.

The force’s Major Crime Investigation Team has appealed for dashcam footage from drivers who used Clase Road, Samlet Road, Upper Forest Way or Valley Way between 4.15pm and 4.30pm that day. Detectives are also seeking footage from Valley Way between noon and 1.30pm. They say it could show movements relevant to the investigation even if drivers saw nothing unusual. Footage can be submitted through the police appeal portal.