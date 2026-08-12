Two more men charged with murder after death of teenager

Nation.Cymru staff

Two more men have been charged with murder following the death of an 18-year-old in a road collision last month.

Elliot Truelove, 33, from West Cross, Swansea, and Liam Thomas, 18, from Morriston, Swansea, have both been charged with the murder of Ceiran Evans and the attempted murder of a second man.

Mr Evans, who was from Gorseinon, died following a collision involving a car and an off-road bike on Pen Cae Crwn Road on July 9.

A 19-year-old man was also injured and taken to hospital following the incident.

The latest charges bring the number of people accused of Mr Evans’ murder to three.

Tyler Ford, 18, from Morriston, was previously charged with murder and the attempted murder of the 19-year-old.

South Wales Police said Truelove and Thomas were charged on yesterday, 11 August.

Detective Chief Inspector Danielle Thorne, of the force’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This has been a complex investigation into an incident which has been incredibly traumatic for both Ceiran Evans’ family and the wider community of Gorseinon.

“These additional charges are another significant update as we seek to understand the circumstances which led to Ceiran’s death. We again thank the local community for their assistance with the investigation.”

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