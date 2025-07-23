Two more Tory councillors jump ship to Reform UK

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

Two Conwy councillors have defected to Reform UK from the Conservatives.

Llandudno councillors Louise Emery and Tom Montgomery said they were frustrated by the way the country has “stagnated” and want to “stand up for Britain” after announcing the move.

In a statement issued to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, both councillors raised their frustration with how the country is being run.

On their way out of the Conservative party, both thanked former colleagues, with Cllr Emery criticising the former Tory UK Government as “not good enough”.

‘Enthusiastically’

Cllr Emery said: “I have resigned from the Conservative Party and joined Reform UK. I have not taken this decision lightly.

“For the past eight years, I have worked tirelessly for the residents of the Gogarth Mostyn ward and the town of Llandudno; I am enthusiastic, and more than ever driven to deliver for residents and businesses.

“But I am so frustrated at how our country is stagnating and declining. We need a shake up; we need a government that listens to its people and is prepared to stand up for Britain – its history, its place in the world, its future.

“I am tired of defending the legacy of the Conservative Government – they weren’t good enough. I am horrified at the first year of Labour Government.

“There is only one party that can deliver the change we so desperately need and that is Reform UK.”

Switch

She added: “Reform have a manifesto of common-sense policies which are the only way to set this country back on course and ensure that both local and national government work as they should – for the taxpayer.”

The Gogarth Mostyn ward councillor listed supporting the high streets and hospitality by abolishing business rates for small businesses and abandoning the tourism tax as some of the reasons for her switch.

Cllr Emery also cited other “common sense” Reform policies playing a part in her move.

These included social care reforms, a new curriculum, reviews of council spending, work incentives, an “incentivised benefits” system, and controls on migration, including “stopping illegal crossings”.

She added: “The Conwy Conservative Group on the council are good people who work hard for their residents, and we have been a formidable opposition.

“I want to thank them for all the support they have given me over the years.

“But this is an exciting and new chapter for me, to represent my residents and be part of Reform UK that will deliver change at local government level, in the Senedd and in Westminster.”

Tudno councillor Tom Montgomery added: “I have resigned as a Member of the Conservative Party. This is not a decision that I have taken lightly.

“In truth I have been frustrated and felt let down by the Conservative Party for a few years now. The failed promises, the higher taxes, the scandals.

“The party, in my opinion, is lost and doesn’t know what it stands for anymore and so doesn’t have a vision or a plan for delivering.

“Now don’t get me wrong, there are still some amazing people in the Conservative Party, honest, hardworking, and dedicated public servants that I sincerely wish all the best and hope to keep working with in the future.

“I also want to personally thank them for their friendship during the last few years. However, if there was a General Election tomorrow, I wouldn’t vote for the Conservatives.”

Change

He added: “So, if I can’t even convince myself that the Tories can deliver the change we need then how can I continue to represent them?

“I want to see change in our country, and I truly believe that both Labour and Conservatives have failed to deliver that. It is time for something new. I will be joining Reform UK.”

Cllr Montgomery then listed tax cuts, the “broken immigration system”, cutting government waste, addressing the social care funding crisis, and cutting energy taxes as some of his reasons.

He added: “I will continue to serve as a councillor for Tudno ward. This change will not stop me continuing to fight for my ward, town, and community.

“I will continue standing up for what I believe is right.

“I will continue to represent your interests and fight for what matters to you, our community and our town! If any resident wishes to discuss this with me, then please contact me via email, messenger, or keep an eye out for my next surgery!”

