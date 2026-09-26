Two murals unveiled in local railway stations celebrating town history

Nation.Cymru staff

New major art installations celebrating a town’s local history have been unveiled at two railway stations.

South West Wales Connected Community Rail Partnership (CRP) has completed a major art installation at Pembrey and Burry Port railway station. They are designed to improve the station environment.

The project was developed following extensive consultation with the public, including workshops with local schools, community groups and individual residents. Based on these discussions, ONER Signs was commissioned to design and install the final pieces, ensuring the artwork accurately represents the priorities and heritage of the area.

The installation consists of two main feature pieces and five modern, graffiti-style panels. Central to the design is a Welsh phrase “Pob stop yw dechrau Newydd” translating to “Every stop is a new beginning” reflecting the station as a place of arrival, departure, connection and possibility where every journey can begin something new.

The panels document prominent local themes, including maritime history, the town’s lighthouse and the centenary of Amelia Earhart’s visit.

The artwork also recognises specific individuals connected to the town, such as actress Glynis Johns and local resident Emyr, who sold the last Edmondson ticket at Burry Port railway station and attended the workshops to share his railway experiences.

Funded primarily by Transport for Wales, with additional financial support from Great Western Railway, the initiative was established to make the station more welcoming for passengers and to help deter anti-social behavious through community ownership of space.

Eve Sherratt, Community Rail Officer at South West Wales Connected CRP, said: “We’re so delighted to be working with local artists and community members to create something that really reflects the heart of Pembrey and Burry Port.

“This project isn’t just about enhancing the station, it’s about celebrating the people, heritage and creativity that make this area so special. By involving the community from the very beginning, we’re ensuring the results are something everyone can feel connected to and proud of.”

Important part of identity

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategic Lead at Transport for Wales said: “Railways are such an important part of the identity of our communities, connecting people, places and stories.

“The project delivered by the Community Rail Partnership alongside local people creates something that reflects the character and heritage of the area, while giving passengers and the wider community and environment to enjoy.”

Nathaniel Owen, Senior Customer Operations Manager at Transport for Wales said: “We have been delighted to work with South West Wales Connected CRP, local schools and local stakeholders to deliver this artwork that really brightens up the station and gives visitors and those passing a feel for the history and culture of the area.”

Robyn Jones, Customer Manager at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work closely with South West Wales Connected CRP on this project.

“The new artwork will transform the station, bringing local history to life, celebrating Pembrey and Burry Port’s rich local heritage while creating a brighter and more welcoming environment for passengers and visitors.

“The installation reflects the unique character and heritage of the area and further enhances what is already one of West Wales’s hidden gems.”

More information about the project, the artists and the specific historical references included in the panels can be read here.

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