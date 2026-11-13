Two new fast food drive-thrus given green light at major Tesco site

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Two new fast food outlets are set to come to the site of one of Cardiff’s biggest supermarkets.

In 2023 Tesco put plans to Cardiff council to build both a Burger King and a Greggs at the site of the company’s superstore in Western Avenue.

These plans have now been approved by the council.

Twenty-nine new parking spaces will also be provided on site, including four disabled spaces and two click-and-collect bays. The scheme also includes new landscaping across the site.

The proposal aims to secure a “comprehensive redevelopment” of an underutilised part of the retail site.

According to the applicant the development represents a significant investment in the local area as well as a number of job opportunities in both the operational and construction phases of development.

Both of the new fast food restaurants are planned to be drive-through locations.

The application reads: “The proposed drive-thru units will generate a number of opportunities across a range of roles with flexible shift patterns offered, with both operators offering training and career development opportunities, as well as a number of employee benefits, including discount schemes; pension plans; employee assistance and incentive schemes available to all staff.

“The proposals will therefore provide flexible and high-quality job opportunities for local people and would fully align with established local and national policy objectives aimed at supporting economic growth.”

Not aimed to compete

Tesco admits that, due to their nature as drive-through locations, the restaurants wouldn’t be “destinations in their own right” and are not aimed to compete with other fast food restaurants in the area, which include nearby a McDonald’s, KFC, and another Greggs location.

Instead, the majority of customers to the restaurants are expected to be people who are primarily interested in the wider retail site.

The application reads: “The proposed small-scale drive-thru units will form a complementary addition to the established range of uses in the wider area providing enhanced facilities for local residents and visitors to the area and introducing opportunities for social interaction.

“Moreover, the proposals would make more efficient use of previously-developed land forming part of the wider Tesco site and would also create a number of job opportunities for local people.”